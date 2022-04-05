A 19-year-old Prior Lake man on Tuesday was sentenced to 28 years in prison in Scott County District Court for his role in the murder of a Burnsville teenager.
Braylen Justice Miller pleaded guilty in December 2021 to aiding and abetting second-degree murder in the death of Samuel Keezer, 16, during a drug deal gone bad.
According to court records, Miller’s father, Taran Cortez Miller, shot Keezer on Feb. 28, 2020, in the back of the head in a vehicle driven by Braylen Miller that was parked in a Savage Target parking lot. Keezer was there to buy marijuana from the Millers.
Taran Miller died while he was in custody on charges related to the murder in December 2020. He was 44.
Braylen Miller’s mother, TanyaMarie Esthell Miller, 45, was sentenced earlier to three years and three months for her role in the murder. She pleaded guilty in August 2020 to two felony counts of aiding an offender. Following the murder, she hid the vehicle Keezer was killed in and brought the firearm and ammunition to Braylen Miller to give to his dad.
Both Braylen Miller and his father were indicted by a grand jury on first-degree murder charges in August 2020.
More than two dozen family members and friends of Keezer's appeared at the Tuesday sentencing. Most were wearing red, Keezer’s favorite color, in a show of support.
District Judge Christian Wilton heard emotional victim impact statements from family members and friends who described Keezer as a kind and easy going person.
“This is the definition of a horrific tragedy,” Wilton said. “Two families are destroyed and altered permanently.”
Wilton said Braylen Miller was responsible for the charge he pleaded guilty to despite allegations that he was abused by his father. Wilton also ordered Miller to pay more than $37,500 in restitution and credited him with 764 days of time served.
Friend Mason Foster said in court that Keezer “was like the brother I never had.” Foster said he and Keezer met in elementary school and that their families were close. “Everything reminds me of him. I see him everywhere. I constantly think about Sam,” he said.
Police body camera footage from a Savage police officer who responded to the shooting was played during the hearing. In it, Keezer can be seen on the ground, covered in blood. Following being shot in the head, Keezer appears disoriented, but, while his words are slurred, he was able to describe what happened to him and that he was hurt.
Judge Wilton overruled an earlier objection by Braylen Miller’s public defenders, Corey Marie Sherman and Steven Bereson, who objected to the showing of the video or a slide show during the victim impact statement given by Jody Foster, Keezer's mother.
After the shooting, Keezer was given Ketamine, an anaesthetic, and transferred to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he went into a coma and later died.
“My whole world came crashing down in that moment,” Foster said during the court hearing. She said she is in therapy for several ailments related to her son’s murder and hasn’t been back to work.
She added: “I will always be Sam’s mom, but I will never be whole again.”
Sherman argued for a sentence on the lower end of sentencing guidelines, which call for between 261 and 336 months. Sherman pointed out that Miller was a juvenile at the time of the murder and that he didn’t pull the trigger.
“Braylen lost the lottery of life,” Sherman said, outlining the abuse Miller saw from his father towards himself and his mother. Sherman cited multiple mental health reports that characterized Miller as a conformist and said that he didn’t have the willpower that others may have.
“It’s an uncomfortable reality, but that is the reality,” Sherman said. Sherman also said Miller’s father brought the gun because he was afraid of being robbed.
Braylen Miller apologized to the Keezer family during the Tuesday hearing. “No kid should have to lose their life over some drugs,” he said, adding that he has nightmares about the incident. “There’s not a second of every day that I don’t think about what happened.”
Scott County Deputy Assistant Attorney Debra Jean Lund said there was no evidence that Keezer was going to rob the Millers or was ever physically aggressive.
“Sam was shot in the back of the head and kicked out of the car,” she said, adding that accusing him of possibly attempting to rob or steal from the Millers was offensive.