The Prior Lake-Savage Area School Board recognized outgoing Superintendent Teri Staloch with the 2022 Kay E. Jacobs Memorial Award, which is presented by the Minnesota Association of School Administrators.
Board Chair Michael Nelson presented Staloch with the award during the Laker Pride (special recognition) portion of the board's March 14 meeting. "I want to take a moment to recognize the woman who is always here celebrating Laker Pride and the achievement of others," she said.
Jacobs was an assistant superintendent in Mahtomedi when she died in a car accident in 1979. Nelson said she had been nominated to participate in a conference at Columbia University at the time of her death.
"The Memorial Award recognizes women administrators who have demonstrated the attributes of leadership and involvement early in their careers as Kay Jacobs did," she said.
Nelson added that Staloch, who announced in February that she will step down June 30, has been a tireless advocate for public education.
"She has pages of impressive accomplishments, all which adds incredible value to her leadership," Nelson said. "Dr. Staloch's leadership is a testament to the power of strong, committed female leaders in public education, and a true tribute to the legacy established by Kay E. Jacobs."
MASA, in a news release, said Staloch was honored for her leadership, concern for students and active involvement in professional and community affairs at a statewide recognition ceremony during the organization's spring conference held March 10-11.
The organization noted that at PLSAS, Staloch established a Superintendent Advisory Group, made up exclusively of students, for the purpose of listening to student perspectives and supporting their ideas for school improvement. In addition, she mentored School Board student representatives to help them develop leadership skills and have a voice on the PLSAS Board, the organization said.
The release also said that, under Staloch's leadership, PLSAS began to bring educational equity to the forefront through the development of an E-12 Educational Equity and Excellence Plan to close achievement gaps.
The initiative included the implementation of Culturally Responsive Teaching strategies and learning environments, family engagement, and professional development opportunities for every staff member. She ensured that PLSAS hosted a World Cafe event on educational equity and excellence and led a process in spring 2021 to hire the district's first Director of Equity and Inclusion.
During the pandemic, Staloch also created the COVID-19 Incident Command Team, which was made up of board members and administrative staff representing both elementary and secondary buildings. The ongoing work of this team has been instrumental in navigating the rapidly changing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic for PLSAS, the organization said.
Firm to search for replacement
During a special meeting, the school board, on a unanimous vote, selected BWP & Associates to search for a new superintendent.
Nelson briefed the board on its options for hiring a new superintendent, which included appointing an internal interim candidate, searching for an interim candidate or going on a full-on search to hire a permanent, qualified candidate.
"At that meeting, the board gave clear direction that we were going to attempt to go for a full search and look for a qualified candidate to come in and lead the district," said Nelson.
Nelson said the school board received six proposals from the following search firms: MSBA; McPherson & Jacobson; School Exec. Connect; Ray & Associates and BWP & Associates.