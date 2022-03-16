The Minnesota Association of School Administrators (MASA) named Superintendent Dr. Teri Staloch the recipient of the 2022 Kay E. Jacobs Memorial Award. The award recognizes excellent leadership and involvement in MASA and other educational organizations by an administrator who is a woman. Staloch was honored for her leadership, concern for students, and active involvement in professional and community affairs at the statewide recognition ceremony during the MASA/MASE Spring Conference held on March 10-11.