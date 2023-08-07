Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the August 5, 2023 print edition of the Savage Pacer newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Savage
Articles
- Savage approves EAB management plan
- Community Voices: The Deere, the dust and the owl
- District 191 works to recruit and retain teachers
- Public Notices from the July 29, 2023 Savage Pacer
- Letter: More questions about River Bend Park
- Letter: Why change the Electoral College?
- Rankings signal that the spiking season is fast approaching
- Savage adds technicians to help with child car seats
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community to reintroduce bison on tribal lands
-
IHÄNA Outlet opens in downtown Shakopee
-
Shakopee police calls, July 24-31
-
‘Mussel EdVenture’ takes Minnesota Zoo-goers on educational trip
-
Updates: Downtown Highway 41 Project
-
Letter: Prairie Pointe is a needed project
-
Savage approves EAB management plan
-
Obituary for Carolyn A. Kinney
-
Community Voices: The Deere, the dust and the owl
-
Credit River councilor Brent Lawrence resigns from city council