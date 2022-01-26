Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the January 22, 2022 print edition of the Savage Pacer newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Savage
Articles
- Daughter charged with mother's murder in New Market Township
- Fire forces temporary closure of Windmill Cafe in Savage
- 18-year-old from Prior Lake enters plea deal for drug-related murder of Burnsville teen
- Divided Burnsville City Council reverses course, accepts opioid settlement funds
- A lasting impact: Remembering the life of Linda Shelton
- Separation agreement includes $97K to former Burnsville city manager
- Local precinct caucuses to be held Feb. 1
- Conference losing streak comes to an end for the Blaze
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Daughter charged with mother's murder in New Market Township
-
Fire forces temporary closure of Windmill Cafe in Savage
-
18-year-old from Prior Lake enters plea deal for drug-related murder of Burnsville teen
-
Prior Lake Sportsmen’s Club Ice Fishing Contest returns Jan. 30
-
Obituary for David J. Derhaag
-
Obituary for Lawrence J. Wherley Sr.
-
COVID results in early end to 'Music Man,' delay of 'Footloose' at dinner theater
-
Obituary for James F. Thole
-
Divided Burnsville City Council reverses course, accepts opioid settlement funds
-
Carver Dental honored with community service award