Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the January 7, 2023 print edition of the Savage Pacer newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Savage
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Remember When: Jan. 7, 2023
-
Obituary for Dorina A. Tipton
-
Shakopee police calls, Dec. 29-Jan. 2
-
Obituary for Amber L. Herbstritt
-
Local children's band Todd'n'Tina releasing second album
-
Longtime agreement expires between Canterbury Park and Shakopee Mdewakanton Sioux Community
-
Obituary for Kevin Schmitt
-
Chanhassen and Holy Family hockey sitting near the top of section 2AA
-
Shakopee City Council approves plans for Highway 169 pedestrian bridge
-
42nd annual Prior Lake Sportsmen's Club Ice Fishing Contest returns this month