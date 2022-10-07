Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the October 1, 2022 print edition of the Savage Pacer newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Savage
Articles
- Savage City Council approves catalytic converter ordinance
- Annual meeting for struggling Dan Patch Days set for Oct. 18
- Savage girl gets fresh lease on life with heart transplant
- Savage police calls: Sept. 19-25
- Campaign 2022: Second Congressional District election likely to proceed after candidate's death
- Local talent will be on display at Williams Arena this season
- Blaze stays even on the gridiron after splitting last two games
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Chaska police respond to burglary, theft reports
-
Shak-O-Lantern Festival debuts in downtown Shakopee
-
Multi-vehicle crash involving ATV leaves two injured in Prior Lake
-
The Thomas A. Costello Legacy Foundation hosts first annual 5K
-
Obituary for Bruce W. Trippet
-
Obituary for Alyson "Aly" Swanson
-
Carver County Board candidates share views at forum
-
Where the heck it was
-
Prior Lake City Council approves realignment of lots for proposed City Hall Plaza
-
Paid letter: Berg Scherer understands district