Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the October 16, 2021 print edition of the Savage Pacer newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Savage
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Driver charged after four-vehicle crash in Savage
-
Chaska's Fire and Ice Festival turns into actual fire, department celebrating 150 years responds
-
Man charged with fifth-degree assault, disorderly conduct after school board meeting altercation
-
Prior Lake man charged with multiple tax crimes
-
Oct. 25 Eastern Carver County Schools board meeting to follow new procedures
-
Belle Plaine woman dies following motorcycle crash on County Road 40
-
Queen of Halloween creates frightfully fun time
-
Celebrate Dogtoberfest at Chanhassen Brewing Company
-
Team, individual titles for Prior Lake runners at SSC Championships
-
Cross Country: Metro West champion, now onto Section 2AAA for Chanhassen's Marissa Long