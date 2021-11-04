Are you interested in reading the public notices published in the October 30, 2021 print edition of the Savage Pacer newspaper? The page or pages on which those notices were printed are attached to this item, in the form of pdf’s that can be opened with Adobe Acrobat.
Trending Now in Savage
Articles
- Voters reject PLSAS tech levy by narrow margin
- Savage City Council approves baseball facility for vacant land bordering wetland
- Over two dozen local schools monitoring COVID outbreaks
- Burnsville-Eagan-Savage voters elect Sue Said to school board vacancy
- Burnsville siblings charged with murder in Easter Sunday crash that killed 2
- Proposed Savage baseball facility would border one of Minnesota's rarest wetlands
- Savage American Legion to celebrate Marine Corps birthday, Veterans Day
- Savage accessory brand aims to empower others through organization
Promotions & Specials
Top Stories on Southwest News Media
-
Business fire leads to a new Victoria venture - The Butcher's Deli
-
1 boy injured in Halloween altercation at Lakefront Park
-
Voters reject PLSAS tech levy by narrow margin
-
Voters approve operating levy increase in Eastern Carver County Schools
-
Superintendent: Both Shakopee Public Schools operating levies pass
-
Selinger, Vitale and Lee-O'Halloran elected to Minnetonka Schools board
-
City of Jordan takes step toward new 384-home development
-
Texas Roadhouse opens in Shakopee Nov. 8
-
Avienda townhomes preliminary plat approved
-
Savage City Council approves baseball facility for vacant land bordering wetland