Name/age: Scott Hume
Address: 804 E 134th St., Burnsville
Family: Wife, Laurie; three sons: Connor (Burnsville HS Class of 2017), Calvin (Burnsville HS Class of 2022), Grant (current Sophomore at Burnsville HS)
Employment: AFS-USA, Inc
Education: B.A. from University of Evansville (Indiana), M.A. from University of Minnesota
Hobbies/interests: Science fiction/ fantasy, baseball (Go Twins!), supporting my kids’ interests and activities
Previous experience: ISD191 school board member since January 2019, have served as Clerk, Treasurer, and am currently Vice-Chair of the Board and current chair of the Board Legislative Committee; member of the school district’s Finance Advisory Committee prior to election to Board, long-time parent volunteer for my kids’ activities, former Cub Scout leader, 25 years working at a non-profit that offers international education opportunities to high school students
Contact info: scotthume191@gmail.com; 651-356-1883
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
My family has been fortunate to benefit from the outstanding education offered in ISD191 and I would like to continue to build and expand opportunities for each student in our schools. I believe in the importance of a high quality education being offered to all students, which prepares them for each subsequent phase of their life. During the last four years, I have been continually impressed by the dedication of the teachers, staff, and families in ISD191 and their strong desire to offer the best possible education to each one of our students. I look forward to the opportunity to serve our community for another four years.
What are the top three items in your platform and how would you address them?
The issues most important to me include addressing the ongoing enrollment declines in ISD191, closing the achievement gap, and ensuring that our schools are safe and equitable for all of our learners, regardless of their race, ethnicity, religion, or sexual orientation. I believe that student achievement will be higher if our students feel safe and supported at school and if they have teachers and other staff who look like them and whose backgrounds and experiences are relatable to the students. While I am not an expert in educational policy or educational reform, I believe the best way I can address these and other issues as a school board member is to ask appropriate questions, to listen, to advocate, and to give space for all voices to share their ideas and their input into solving the challenges we face.
School board meetings have been contentious in recent years, with disagreements about masking policies, curriculum and other issues. How would you foster civil discourse while serving on the board?
We have been very fortunate in the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage community in having so much support and understanding from most members of our community throughout my first term. There have been many moments of dissatisfaction and unhappiness, but by listening, by the transparency we work to ensure for all of our board work, and by attempting to articulate a response to provide reasoning behind decisions that are made, I feel we have gone a long way towards ensuring civil discourse in our community. For example, many questioned the board regarding our COVID policies and practices, including our masking requirement that started earlier and ended later than many districts during the 2021-22 school year. Our stance was that requiring masking gave our students the best possibility to continue with in person learning, rather than having to revert to distance learning. While some were not satisfied with this rationale, the vast majority of people I spoke with and heard from were understanding and supportive.
Describe your leadership style:
I consider myself someone who attempts to listen to varying perspectives and ideas and makes decisions based on the input I receive. Ideally, this is a collaborative process that includes input and feedback from all key stakeholders, as the best decisions are made when all voices are heard.
Why should residents vote for you?
Over the last four years, I have learned to expect the unexpected. When I ran for Board in 2018, I was not expecting much of my first year to be spent doing the work of hiring a new superintendent and having to close three schools, almost immediately followed by the start of the pandemic. Being flexible, being willing to learn about things I wasn’t expecting to learn about, listening to our constituents, and not being afraid to ask questions of the issues that come forward are every bit as important (if not more so) than any specific agenda or priorities I may bring to the table.
I am committed to doing what I can to make the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage schools one of the best school districts in the state and I look forward to serving another term to advocate for our students, families, and staff.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.