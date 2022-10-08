Name/age: Lesley Chester, 51
Address: 2085 Carnelian Lane, Eagan
Family: My wonderful husband, Patrick, and I have been married for 28 years. Patrick is a chef for the Minnesota Veterans Home. We have two amazing children. Our son, Hunter, is a senior at Burnsville High School in the ASD Focus Program for students with Autism. Our daughter, Violet, is a fourth grader at Rahn Elementary. They are both very energetic, creative, and love music and art.
Employment: I have more than 28 years of non-profit leadership experience serving several non-profits across the metro area. Currently, I am the Director of Development for Breakthrough Twin Cities.
Education: As a first-generation college graduate, I have a deep passion for education, especially special education and supporting students in their post-secondary goals. I have a B.A. from the University of Minnesota in Speech Communication and English and am working toward completing an M.A from St. Mary’s University in Philanthropy and Development.
Hobbies/interests: I serve on the Behavioral Health Advisory Board for Fraser and am a member of the Power of 100 Twin Cities Women Who Care. As a family, we love going on road trips, watching movies, cooking/baking, mini-golfing and rock hunting.
Previous experience: Completing first-term with ISD 191 Board of Education. Served on the Policy and Legislative Committees as well as district member representative on ISD917 Board of Education. I served as Executive Director of the SouthWest Metro Educational Foundation for 10 years, providing scholarships for students in their alternative high school, career tech, and Adult Basic Education. She also served in a similar capacity as Executive Director for the Eagan Community Foundation.
Contact info: https://www.facebook.com/lesleychester4isd191schoolboard/; lachester1@comcast.net
Why do you want to serve on the school board?
When I ran in 2018, I was encouraged to run to bring the voice of special education to the board table. I am seeking re-election because I want to continue to bring that voice to the board table. In addition, I bring experience from serving on boards and in leadership positions with non-profit organizations that will benefit our district in addressing challenges, seeking opportunities, and building community.
What are the top three items in your platform and how would you address them?
If elected for a second term, I would like to continue to expand the engagement of our legislative committee. I am proud to have helped establish the committee in my first term. I believe one solution to our district’s budget concerns is engaging our community to be actively voicing to our legislators the vital importance of appropriately funding education. State and federal support for education has not kept up with inflation forcing school districts to continue to face making budget cuts.
Another priority is continuing to address declining enrollment. Our district is doing a wonderful job in marketing and branding and I look forward to our work in furthering our engagement with families, reviewing research and trends and continuing to invest in our K-12 Pathways programming that makes our district unique.
Coming out of the pandemic, another priority is the social emotional supports for our students and our staff. As we approach budgeting, staff training, etc., I want to ensure we are supporting the mental health of our students and staff. I believe in doing so will lead to retention for both in our district.
School board meetings have been contentious in recent years, with disagreements about masking policies, curriculum and other issues. How would you foster civil discourse while serving on the board?
From the start of the pandemic, the school board and district have been upfront with the goal to ensure the safety of our students and staff while prioritizing in-person learning as COVID restrictions lifted. We were transparent in our communication and our decision making. Our district created a COVID Advisory Committee that met frequently to keep on top of the impact of the pandemic on our students, staff and community. The committee was composed of the Superintendent, Assistant Superintendent, parents, our head of nursing, athletics, teacher’s union representative, additional district team members and the Chair of the School Board. The committee provided guidance for the recommendations in masking policy, etc. I believe this approach led to the civil discourse in our district. With any decisions that greatly impact our students and families, our district has consistency sought community. Community input informed difficult decisions including budget cuts and closing three schools, as well as positive decisions like our new strategic roadmap and core values.
Describe your leadership style:
I firmly embrace shared leadership style that involves being transparent, encouraging autonomy, appreciating, building on team member’s strengths and being open to others’ ideas.
Why should residents vote for you?
I bring the voice and experience of special education to the board table. For a district that serves families in Burnsville, Eagan and Savage, I am the one board member who represents Eagan.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher, or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.