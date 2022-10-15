Name/age: Bob Coughlen, 57.
Address: 9448 Creek Ridge Lane, Savage.
Family: Married to Cindy 29 years, empty nesters; Rose married to Garret with grandson Owen; Cheldon engaged to Dawn; Andi with partner Landon.
Employment: Architectural Designer 32 years, self employed.
Education: Dunwoody Industrial Institute–Architectural Drafting & Estimating 2 year diploma 1989.
Hobbies: Family, Lake Cabin, boating, fishing, hunting, travel, handyman (always fixing things..).
Interests: Family, service to others.
Two-month colon cancer survivor (schedule your colonoscopy today. It will save your life! www.youtube.com/watch?v=5sXkIUZEWIo).
Previous experience: Savage City Council 5 years; Savage Planning Commission 11 years; U.S. Army Reserve, Sergeant First Class, Psychological Operations Specialist, 20 year veteran; SCALE (Scott County Association for Leadership and Efficiency) 6 years; Executive Committee Chair, Live Learn Earn Steering Committee Chair, Live Learn Earn Housing Group Leader- www.scaleinfo.org www.LiveLearnEarn.org.; U.S. 169 Corridor Coalition representing Savage-www.us169corridorcoalition.com; Savage Rotary Club 5 years; Dan Patch American Legion Executive Committee 2nd Vice Chair; Boy Scout Venture Crew Leader, Cubmaster, Boy Scout, Cub Scout (long, long time ago); Parent of three.
Contact info: BCoughlen@CityOfSavage.com; 612-965-3999
Why do you want to serve on the city council?
This is a thankless job and the pay is poor. I have no agenda or ax to grind. The selfish part of me experiences joy out of helping. Selfless Service to community has been a part of me since I was a Cub Scout (“Do Your Best” is the motto). I have grown the levels of community service throughout the years that has led me to the current position of City Council Member. I’m just doing the everyday business (and much more behind the scenes) to help run a successful city. I wish to continue leading our great community at the faithful level of service you expect.
What are the top three items facing the city, in your view, and how would you address them?
Downtown redevelopment: Savage’s vision of downtown began before me with the Hamilton Building and purchase of the bowling alley which is now the IRTS Center (Intensive Residential Treatment Services). We are visioning the open space along HWY 13 in front of the old Continental Machines along with discussing the future of the Quality Inn site to revitalize and grow our downtown.
Transition from developing to sustainable community: We are reaching full buildout, which means no more new developments funding the growth of the city. For example, our parks funding has been based on vanishing developer Park Dedication fees. We must identify solutions to invest in our great natural resources that are a quality-of-life amenity in Savage.
Making Savage a regional hub for transportation and commerce: While on the MVTA Commissioner Board (www.mvta.com), I got us bus stops in downtown Savage. I am a vocal proponent of the Dan Patch Rail Line to provide a light rail and park’n’ride station in downtown Savage. I am on the 169 Corridor Coalition combined with discussions with MNDOT about the future of Highway 13.
Do you support the city purchasing the Quality Inn?
Yes. Downtown Redevelopment is pivotal on the future use of the Quality Inn site. We have the best opportunity to guide our vision when we have control of the site. We have seen the advantages of regrowth with previous examples of the IRTS Center and Valley Oil sites. My goal is to create a private/city/county/state/federal partnership to maximize investment $ and our Return On Investment. Investment now multiplies rewards later in both vitality and tax base.
Describe your leadership style:
Lead by example and mentorship. I do not ask others to do something I am not willing to do, but I need help to do it. My passion and vision motivates others to follow and I guide as needed.
I encourage others to fulfil their duty and do their job without interference. But when I see a void, I fill it. I will take charge when something needs to be done.
Thoughtful and inquisitive, I base my decisions on information. Sometimes this means overlooking personal emotion to come to the best solution for the overall good of the City.
Decisive and to the point (I blame the Army). Sometimes this has been a fault when I come off the wrong way and catch people off guard. I have learned to be more thoughtful and listen to engage others’ views and share the background information I use to base my decisions.
Why should residents vote for you?
Experience, Continuity with existing City Visions, Connections at City/County/State/Federal levels, Working beyond our borders for the good of our community, Passion, Selfless Service (I’m not doing this for the money, glamor, or status.. I could be fishing instead)
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No, squeaky clean. I’ll even do a drug test if you pay for it.