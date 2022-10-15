Name: Crystal Lorenz.
Address: 9112 W. 125th Street, Savage.
Family: I am married to my husband of 7 years, Jake, who is a union employee/union steward for a Minnesota company.
Employment: not answered.
Education: Graduated from Concordia St. Paul in Criminal Justice Leadership.
Hobbies/interests: My interests include the many organizations I am involved in, including: I am an active Savage Rotarian, and past president. Along with these, I volunteer with an organization to help end domestic abuse and provide resources to those living with domestic abuse. I have been a member of Big Brothers Big Sisters as a mentor for a ‘little’, as well as a teacher for their Free Arts program. I have served on the Savage/Prior Lake Optimist Club and helped with Treehouse. Additionally, I am an advocate for suicide prevention and awareness.
Previous experience: A graduate of Concordia St. Paul with a degree in Criminal Justice, I’ve worked 13 years in that field helping people improve their living conditions and become productive members of their communities.
Contact info: crystal.lorenz@cheerful.com; cell: 612-840-3739
Why do you want to serve on the city council?
As Councilwoman, I will work diligently for Savage residents. I fully support the city of Savage's 5-Year Strategic Plan with a distinct focus on preserving our natural resources, a healthy environment of clean air and water, and the continued vision for public safety and city services. These are my values for a wholesome and prosperous Savage, and must be the values of the leadership of our beautiful city.
What are the top three items facing the city, in your view, and how would you address them?
• Support and patronize our local businesses while encouraging new commercial growth.
• Improve local transportation and develop infrastructures that facilitate economic mobility to and from Savage. This includes supporting and funding the State Rail Plan and repealing the gag order on the Dan Patch South Metro commuter rail.
• Work with state and federal legislators to ensure the Savage Vision of "an inclusive community for all ages and stages of life. To promote quality, affordable housing as we enhance equity and pride in our community. Actively support our Mayor and Council Members in reaching out to our legislators to ensure they intimately understand the uniqueness of Savage and are aware of the city’s Strategic Plan.
Do you support the city purchasing the Quality Inn?
Absolutely. The city of Savage has always been proactive and innovative. I believe the purchase of the property exemplifies this and will be beneficial to the community.
Describe your leadership style: I’m a visionary leader with the ability to drive progress and growth. As a leader, I would establish a strong organizational bond, which is helpful for our growing city and to unite members. As a visionary leader, I have a clear idea of the future, which I’d communicate to foster a community of collaboration and teamwork. I am forward thinking and optimistic.
Why should residents vote for you?
I will continue to work cooperatively with members of the community, local leaders, and legislators to continue to grow and build the City of Savage as the premiere safe and inclusive community.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.