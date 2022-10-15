Name/age: Stacy Crakes, 44.
Address: 15503 Jersey Ave S, Savage.
Family: Husband, Ryan; Children Adalynn (11) and Ella (8).
Employment: Current: Scott County Community Development Agency (CDA). I have recently accepted a Business Development Manager position with the engineering firm SEH which will begin at the end of October.
Education: Master of Business Administration from the University of Minnesota-Carlson School of Management
Bachelor of Science-Civil Engineering from the University of Pittsburgh
Hobbies/interests: Playing and coaching volleyball, attending my kids’ sporting events and activities, cake decorating, various community involvement activities.
Previous experience: Savage Planning Commission–Current, Chair for 3 years, two terms-6 years; Business/Economic Development for Scott County Community Development Agency (CDA)–10 years; Business Development for Mortenson Construction–4 years; Project Management and Engineering for TKDA–7 years; Registered Professional Engineer in Minnesota–Current, 16 years; Vice Chair of FISH Board (local non-profit)–Current, two terms-4 years; Prior Lake Savage Area Schools (PLSAS) Community Education Advisory Council–Current, first term; PLSAS MNCAPS Mentor–1 year.
Contact info: scrakes0001@gmail.com; 612-964-7893
Why do you want to serve on the city council?
My husband and I have lived in Savage since 2009—this is where we have chosen to raise our family and our roots are continuing to expand across the entire city. I think our city is fantastic and I am passionate about making sure it remains a place where everyone feels safe and welcome. I also feel my professional experience with public and private sector work provides a strong foundation to serve as your city council representative.
What are the top three items facing the city, in your view, and how would you address them?
1. Balancing increasing costs and inflation while maintaining a stable tax rate for residents. We need to look at how we can offset increasing costs to ease the burden on residents. Part of retaining a stable tax rate is working to ensure that we continue to enhance our city’s tax base. As we near full build out, we need to focus on redevelopment opportunities that result in a higher tax capacity than what is currently generated and look to achieve savings in other areas through partnerships.
2. Reviewing public safety. Public safety needs continue to increase in both our police and fire departments. Providing necessary support while monitoring cost effectiveness of increased public safety services will be important moving forward, and shared service options with neighboring communities should be explored. Strengthening existing and promoting new neighborhood watch groups are also a tool to support proactive police enforcement.
3. Redevelopment opportunities. We have older developed areas on key transportation corridors that present future opportunities. Savage is a great community and we’d like to keep it that way, which means we need to have a vision and be prepared to improve areas of our city as opportunities present themselves.
Do you support the city purchasing the Quality Inn?
As we near build out in Savage, there are many reasons the city may want to explore potential redevelopment options downtown and along the Highway 13 corridor. Some primary goals may be to increase tax base, improve aesthetics, improve safety, and provide a more vibrant area where residents and others enjoy living, working, and visiting. The end goal(s) must be identified, and redevelopment projects should be evaluated based on the ability to meet those goals while factoring in costs and other impacts.
With the Quality Inn, specifically, I am not privy to the negotiation details to provide comment. The costs may or may not be entirely recouped, but overall benefits to the community could justify the purchase. I support the city doing due diligence to explore the opportunity and gathering the information needed to determine whether or not it is an opportunity that makes sense.
Describe your leadership style:
I would describe my leadership style as working hard, asking questions and listening to answers, encouraging and supporting others, and leading by example. As an engineer I know how important critical thinking is, particularly in a leadership role. As a business development professional, it’s a lot about connections with people. I expect a lot from myself and others as well. I also recognize the importance of teamwork and building trust amongst all players. While my experience as a Division I athlete was awhile ago now, what I learned leading up to and during that time along with what I’ve experienced throughout my career sticks with me, and I know that a positive team creates positive outcomes.
Why should residents vote for you?
My experience is different from the other candidates and those currently on the council. I bring both private sector and government experience, which is important because so often there can be a disconnect between the two. My engineering background provides a strong foundation for critical thinking, and throughout my time at the Scott County CDA I have already been working on behalf of the residents and businesses here in Savage behind the scenes. My 6 years on Planning Commission and 3 years as elected Chair has helped me gain additional knowledge on city matters. I am a good connector and know the importance of collaboration and adapting to changing conditions so we can efficiently approach projects, resulting in a benefit to the residents and taxpayers. Ultimately, I want to continue to help building a community that has a positive reputation and one in which we are all proud to live.
In the past 10 years, have you been convicted of a gross misdemeanor or higher or been involved in a personal or business bankruptcy or foreclosure?
No.