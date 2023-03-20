During the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, those experiencing hardships across the state were able to apply for funds for back and future rent through RentHelpMN. Within less than a year, $9.8 million worth of assistance was requested by Scott County residents. Across the state, there was a total of $449 million handed out.
That program is now over, and Scott and Carver counties combined received around $615,000 from the state for the biennium for the Family Homeless Prevention and Assistance Program. The demand, however, is much higher, which meaning if someone calls looking for help past the second week of the month, there may not be any funds left.
More funding may become available to help fill the gaps, after the House passed legislation introduced by state Rep. Michael Howard, DFL-Richfield, which would provide an additional $50 million for the biennium for the program.
How it works
Scott County Housing Supervisor Peter Goldstein explained that at the beginning of each biennium, counties are given an allocation. From there, the county solicits sub-grantees and distributes the funds to the community providers selected. For this biennium, it includes the Greater Twin Cities United Way-211, His House Foundation and Community Action Partnership of Scott, Carver and Dakota Counties.
“This program is competitive,” Goldstein said. “Counties and other eligible grantees apply for funding every two years. Our past performance, proposals and an identified needs allocation formula are all considered in the process.”
To qualify for program assistance, a household needs to have a income at or below 200% of federal poverty guidelines, must be a Minnesota resident or a household otherwise approved by Minnesota Housing or must be homeless or at imminent risk of homelessness and in need of services and/or financial assistance due to a housing crisis.
In order to receive funding, those eligible must first be screened, where it sometimes comes with bad news — the funding has dried up.
Cut off
The Greater Twin Cities United Way, also known as 211, is the entity responsible for screening prevention requests for Scott and Carver counties. On a quarterly average, the organization receives 334 calls from Scott and Carver residents seeking resources.
The volume of calls leads to bad news for some — there isn’t enough funding left when they make the call.
Community Action Program receives the referrals from 211 and from there “provides the direct assistance funds to help prevent evictions,” Goldstein said.
“They expend their total allocation of direct assistance funding each month,” Goldstein said. “They typically are able to accommodate requests for approximately two weeks in the month before receiving a number of requests that exceed their capacity.”
But even if someone makes it past the 211 screening, assistance isn’t guaranteed. Trish Witte from CAP explained when referrals are made to CAP, further screening is done through the Minnesota Homelessness Prevention Assessment Tool. Applicants would then go to a case consult where it’s decided if someone is selected or not.
Witte said the priority is given to those who most likely would experience homelessness. For example, if someone has prior evictions, they are more likely to have a greater barrier to access housing.
“The money we are trying to provide is trying to prevent somebody from becoming homeless,” Suzie Misel, assistant housing director for CAP.
For an average quarter, about 24 households are served through the program, leaving about 310 households across the two counties to look elsewhere.
Goldstein said so far during the biennium, direct expenditures on average for homelessness prevention assistance are around $1,330 per household. For ‘FastTrack’ assistance — which Goldstein said is help for households that are presently homeless and need assistance with initial costs like first month’s rent or deposits — the average is just over $1,400 per household.
Misel said there are times when people are denied simply because the amount needed far exceeds the maximum of roughly $2,500 per case. In some cases there are people behind on rent upwards of $10,000.
“Unfortunately, that’s more than our grant can pay,” Misel said.
The legislation
If the legislation, which passed the House on March 16, is approved by the Senate and signed into law by Gov. Tim Walz, an additional $50 million would be allocated for this fiscal year for program funding.
Goldstein said there isn’t enough information yet to determine how much additional funding the two counties will receive if the legislation passes but said it would help.
“We would be able to help more households prevent or end homelessness,” Goldstein said.