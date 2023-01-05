Each year, the state auditor office compiles a report highlighting the profits and losses of municipal liquor stores across Minnesota.
On Dec. 15, Marketplace Liquor in Savage was the backdrop of where the 2021 report was released.
“The most striking data point is the historic increase of on-sale operations profit and sales. After struggling during the closures of 2020, Minnesota’s on-sale liquor operations bounced back with a 105% increase in profits for 2021,” State Auditor Julie Blaha said. “In addition to strong profit growth, the number of unprofitable on-sale operations declined from 35 in 2020, to just seven in 2021.”
According to the report, Savage made over $7 million in sales in 2021, with the cost of goods at $4.9 million, for a gross profit of 28.9%. After operating expenses, the city made $578,305.
Under state law, any municipal liquor store that shows a net loss in at least two of the past three years are required to have a public hearing to determine whether to continue liquor operations.
Savage is well aware of that. Savage was one of 54 municipal liquor stores to be in the negative in 2017, losing about $73,000. Of all the municipalities that were in the red that year, Savage was only worse off than two other communities, Rush City and Finlayson.
While she wasn’t working in Savage at the time, Liquor Operations Manager Brenda Visnovec said she recognizes the importance the report has.
“As a city that has experienced some challenges in year’s past, the auditor’s report on municipal liquor operations is an invaluable tool that liquor store managers, city administrators and policy makers should use in order to evaluate their operation,” Visnovec said. “Equally important, this report should be utilized for establishing future goals as well as key performance measures in order to achieve financial success.”
Statewide, 20 cities are required to hold a hearing in 2022, down from 24 in 2021, according to a press release from Blaha’s office.
Where the profits go
In the past two years, $850,000 has been transferred from the liquor store to a variety of different projects in Savage.
Some of the projects includes $158,000 for the new Savage Community Playground, $64,000 to install LED lights in city-owned facilities, $7,000 towards Dan Patch Days fireworks among other things.
The city council is ultimately the body with the authority to transfer funds, Visnovec said.
Because past maintenance was deferred due to poor fiscal performance, Visnovec said they made some necessary improvements in 2022, including replacing the roof at the Marketplace building and making improvements to the parking lot, for a total of about $350,000.
“The city’s municipal liquor operations have been instrumental in controlling the sale of liquor and using proceeds for capital investments in our community,” Mayor Janet Williams said. “In the past, our liquor revenues have helped pay for our Environmental Learning Center and our library buildings. And, recently we have used revenues to fund playgrounds and invest in LED lighting.”
In 2023, the liquor operation is projected to make about $578,000 in profit, according to a memo to the city council.