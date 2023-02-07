The Savage City Council approved the appointments of several boards and commissions on Feb. 6, including for the newly-formed Community Equity Commission.
"Serving on a commission is a great way to give input and discuss important issues with your fellow residents," said City Administrator Brad Larson. "Our goal is to have our commissions reflect the diverse backgrounds and perspectives that make up our community."
Positions regularly come open on these commissions, according to a press release. Each applicant is interviewed by the city council and then appointed to the various commissions. This year, 40 residents applied for 24 open commission seats.
The following appointments were made:
Community Equity Commission
Amenah Agunwamba
Sheriff Ahmed
Ryan Johngrass
Gail Lewis-Miller
Michael Nelson
Abdimahad Santur
Victoria Schultz
Alan Thomas (student representative)
Cyril Thomas
Economic Development Commission
Shailee Chowdhary
Fred Corrigan
Alan Erickson
Rich Johnson
Carrie Linde
Katherine McIntosh
Brian Rasmussen
John Turner
Mark Zastrow
Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Commission
Tim Heinemann
Scott Lund
Juan Macias
Joshua Mason
Kathy Peterson
Brenda Shearer
Andrea Sjogren
Jackie Sorenson
Brian Strayer
Planning Commission
Robert Brown
Drew Christensen
Corey Eidem
Christopher Fonseca
Crystal Lorenz
Kelly Schwenn
Patrick Stewart
Steve Thompson
Andrew Wolf