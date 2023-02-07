The Savage City Council approved the appointments of several boards and commissions on Feb. 6, including for the newly-formed Community Equity Commission.

"Serving on a commission is a great way to give input and discuss important issues with your fellow residents," said City Administrator Brad Larson. "Our goal is to have our commissions reflect the diverse backgrounds and perspectives that make up our community."

Positions regularly come open on these commissions, according to a press release. Each applicant is interviewed by the city council and then appointed to the various commissions. This year, 40 residents applied for 24 open commission seats.

The following appointments were made:

Community Equity Commission

Amenah Agunwamba

Sheriff Ahmed

Ryan Johngrass

Gail Lewis-Miller

Michael Nelson

Abdimahad Santur

Victoria Schultz

Alan Thomas (student representative)

Cyril Thomas

Economic Development Commission

Shailee Chowdhary

Fred Corrigan

Alan Erickson

Rich Johnson

Carrie Linde

Katherine McIntosh

Brian Rasmussen

John Turner

Mark Zastrow

Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Commission

Tim Heinemann

Scott Lund

Juan Macias

Joshua Mason

Kathy Peterson

Brenda Shearer

Andrea Sjogren

Jackie Sorenson

Brian Strayer

Planning Commission

Robert Brown

Drew Christensen

Corey Eidem

Christopher Fonseca

Crystal Lorenz

Kelly Schwenn

Patrick Stewart

Steve Thompson

Andrew Wolf

