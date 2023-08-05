Savage received its first documented cases of Emerald Ash Borer, an insect known for causing havoc on ash trees, in 2021.
Jesse Carlson, the city’s water resources manager, said city staff had been discussing what it might do if the insect were discovered. “That’s when we took a more proactive approach to understand, ‘What do we need to do next in terms of identifying trees?’” Carlson said.
In 2022, the city conducted an inventory report of ash trees in park areas and right-of-ways to determine the condition of each of the trees. “The inventory did not go on to private property. That is a private property responsibility,” Natural Resources Technician Jonah Reyes said.
Based on the report, 374 trees were in good condition, 115 were considered fair, 103 were considered poor and six were considered dead.
The city will be removing trees deemed to be poor or dead while trees in good and fair condition will be treated in an attempt to prolong the trees’ lives after the City Council approved the allocation of $60,000 for the treatment and removal of the trees.
“The good trees we’re trying to treat so we can preserve them a little bit longer,” Reyes said.
Trees in right-of-ways will not be replaced, Reyes said, and instead the city will be asking residents who wish to replace them to do so on their private property and not in the right-of-way. Trees in common areas like parks will be replaced, he said.
Carlson explained how trees in right-of-ways can sometimes cause issues, especially ones too close to the road.
To help with tree plantings, Reyes said the plan is to have the city’s Arbor Day tree sale held each year instead of bi-annually.
The plan, according to Carlson, is to allocate the same amount of funds annually for five to seven years with the goal of having the vast majority of the troubled trees gone. Reyes said the city is pursing some grant opportunities that recently became available.
While there is no concrete timeline for the tree removals, Reyes said the treatment of trees needs to begin as soon as possible. “Treatment needs to start sooner than later,” he said.