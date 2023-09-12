After months of conversations within City Hall and hearing from a number of stakeholders, the Savage city administration is expected to lay out a number of recommendations about the future of River Bend Park to the Community Equity Commission on Thursday, Sept. 14.
City public works and parks director Greg Boatman ahead of the meeting said the basketball hoops could be put back up. The hoops were taken down again in May following a second shooting within six weeks, which officials said allegedly originated at River Bend Park. The hoops have remained down since then.
"We are bringing several recommendations and options for improvements at the park to both the CEC and (Parks, Recreation and Natural Resources Commission)," Boatman wrote in a prepared statement. "We are looking for their input on these options which include determining if the hoops should be reinstalled. If the input from the CEC and PRNRC is to put the hoops back up, we would be able to support taking that recommendation to Council."
The administration is proposing a series of recommendations regardless if the hoops go back up, including developing a stakeholder group to “assist in planning for short-, medium- and long-term action items for improvements to the park to ensure all voices are heard.”
Another proposal is to develop traffic “calming strategies on Joppa Avenue as part of the 2024 Street Improvement project."
Other recommendations include adding additional lighting within the park, along the walking trail and adding lights to the parking lot if determined that off-street parking will continue to exist in the park.
Additionally, the administration is recommending adding a community garden program like the existing program at Warren Butler Park. The administration is also proposing to encourage more rentals by youth sports groups, promoting picnic shelter rental/use and adding parks and recreation youth and family programming.
Some other optional items the city administration is proposing for consideration includes adding cameras, a “small scale splash pad” and removing the ballfield and repurposing the space.
The administration is also asking for staff to be directed to come up with cost items for any of the recommendations.
The next step in the process will be for the PRNRC to hear the recommendations. A final decision is expected to be made by the city council sometime in October.
City Administrator Brad Larson, in a phone call Tuesday, said if the final decision is to put the hoops back up, then the city administration would direct staff to do so immediately.