A total of $57,725.80 in donations were officially accepted by the Savage City Council on March 20.
The biggest donation once again came from the Burnsville-Savage Lions Club, which donated $31,119 to the police department for Nite to Unite, Holiday Heroes and other endeavors of the department. The club also donated $4,000 for Music in the Park and $5,000 combined for Dan Patch Days and the Chamber of Commerce.
Since 2016, the Lions Club has donated $479,000 to various causes in Savage, which accounts for about 79% of the total donations the city has received during the time period. The largest amount came in 2020, when the organization donated $162,411.
Over $11,000 coming from donations collected at the municipal liquor store. The funds raised from the liquor store will go towards the Humane Society, crime prevention and Dan Patch Days fireworks.
Finance Director Julie Stahl told the council that there are specific rules when it comes to donating to cities. For example, an organization or individual who makes a gift or contributes money to a city can deduct the value of the gift or donation from federal income taxes.
Other various donations went towards hot chocolate for the annual tree lighting ceremony, towards the crime prevention program and for the dog park.
Stahl said the various department budgets were amended based on the additional $45,737 the city received from the donations.