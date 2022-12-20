On a unanimous vote, the Savage City Council approved the 2023 general fund budget of $20,257,725 which is 11.2% more than the 2022 budget.
The preliminary budget was set at $20.5 million and the preliminary tax levy increase was set at 7.98%.
Finance Director Julie Stahl said that since the preliminary budget was approved in September, the city has seen a decrease of $300,000 primarily due to the delaying of the starts of new public safety positions and budget savings in the Parks and Recreation budget.
Out of the roughly $2 million increase, about half is due to wage increases.
The budget includes $674,777 for fire department personnel, something city officials knew would need to happen when the fire department transitioned from an on-call fire department to a combination department in 2021, which meant adding more personnel.
"How we are operating is changing," City Administrator Brad Larson said in an October press release. "When we became a full-time department, we knew that was only the start and that we would add personnel down the line."
In the budget next year are an additional three firefighters, an administrative assistant and a fire marshal.
During the previous budget hearing, Fire Chief Jeremie Bresnahan said the department’s call volume has gone up 114%, which is a major reason for the proposed increase in staffing. He said the fire marshal position will help be used as an attempt to reduce the number of calls they receive by having a focus on educating the public and preventative measures like reviewing permits.
“The fire marshal puts us in a proactive educational position to hopefully try to slow or reduce overall calls in the community of Savage,” Bresnahan said.
In addition to the fire department, the police department will also be adding four police officers, two of which will start in the beginning of the year. The department has not added any new office positions since 2017.
“Calls for service have become more challenging and complex, often requiring multiple officers,” a city press release reads. “Scheduling is a challenge when officers need time for state-mandated training and the benefit days off they deserve, making overtime often necessary. The additional four officers will allow us to continue to respond efficiently and safely to calls for service, which is critical for our growing community.”
Other budget drivers include 3% cost of living adjustments, promotions and step increases, the addition of a half-time position for human resources and with other increases.
Levy approved
The city council on Monday night also approved the 2023 levy, which is a total increase of 6.48%. The general operating levy will go from $15,725,525 in 2022 to $17,259,262 in 2023, an increase of 9.8%. The debt levy will see a decrease of $235,558, going from $4,311,432 in 2022 to $4,075,874 in 2023.