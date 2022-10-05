The Savage City Council on Monday, Oct. 3, unanimously approved an ordinance in hopes of giving the police department more tools to help prevent the thefts of catalytic converters—or at the very least solve cases of them being stolen.
Police Capt. Bruce Simon explained that, right now, officers may notice a catalytic converter in someone’s vehicle during a traffic stop; however, since it isn’t illegal to possess them, there is very little officers can do.
Under the ordinance, if someone in Savage is found with a detached catalytic converter from a vehicle and can’t prove that they own it, it will be considered a misdemeanor.
Simon said there are exceptions. As an example, he pointed to a mechanic who can show what vehicle the catalytic converter belongs to. “Most of the people we are dealing with these things aren’t mechanics,” Simon said.
Simon said it has been difficult for officers to do something about someone being in possession of a catalytic converter because of the challenge of proving ownership.
“The proposed ordinance would allow officers to seize catalytic converters if ownership cannot be proven,” he said.
Simon said once officers are able to seize catalytic converters they will be able to attempt to match up the part to reported thefts. “This will help us catch and prove that people are actually committing this theft,” he said.