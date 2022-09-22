Want to sell THC edibles in Savage?
Businesses will have to wait for up to a year after the City Council unanimously approved a one-year moratorium on selling, testing, manufacturing, or distributing THC products and intoxicating cannabinoids within the city.
In 2018, Congress passed what is known as the 2018 Farm Bill, which made cannabis products containing less than .3 percent THC and that are derived from hemp legal.
“Since 2018, there’s been this legal gray area of what’s allowed and what’s not allowed,” City Administrator Brad Larson said.
In Minnesota, however, there wasn’t legislation on the books to stipulate what the rules were, which led to the passage of legislation that limited the amount of milligrams per edible product and a cap on how much could be sold per package—5 milligram per edible and up to 50 milligrams per package.
Since the legislation didn’t clarify how zoning or legislation would work locally, municipalities are allowed to put a temporary moratorium in place for up to one year.
Unlike some other surrounding communities like Jordan that grandfathered in businesses that were already selling the products, the Savage City Council opted to not have any exceptions.
“It is a complete ban; we aren’t grandfathering anyone in,” Larson said.
While the city doesn’t have an official list of stores that have been selling the products, Larson said they are aware of the fact that it does happen within city limits and that those stores will need to stop selling the products.
Councilor Matt Johnson said that he thinks the city needs to have licensing but also noted that he thinks it needs to have it in place as quickly as possible. “It is a legal substance and we’ve taken the stance that if it’s legal then we should be allowing for it to be sold,” he said.
Councilor Gene Abbott said that he thinks by June 1 the city should have a better idea of what the state will do if anything to clarify the language.
In Shakopee, the City Council recently adopted an interim moratorium; however, the Council put a December deadline on it.
Larson said he views the licensing as not being as complex as the zoning side of things, especially for the manufacturing of the products.
“I think the question (that) still remains is the zoning piece,” he said.
Mayor Janet Williams also emphasized that she hopes it won’t take staff the full 12 months to come up with a proposed ordinance. “We have to license it—the sooner we do it the better,” she said.
Larson said he knows that it’s the City Council’s desire for there to be a permanent solution in place sooner rather than later. He also noted that he is chairing a working group through SCALE to help communities come up with an ordinance and recognized the time limit that Shakopee’s City Council put in place.