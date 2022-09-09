After a little more than an hour of discussion during a closed session Tuesday, Sept. 5, the Savage City Council authorized city staff to negotiate with the owners of the Quality Inn in hopes of buying the hotel and property.
The council earlier this summer had the hotel and property appraised, which came back at $4.8 million.
In recent years, the department has fielded a number of emergency calls to the hotel, City Administrator Brad Larson said, including one for an alleged attempted murder at the property last winter.
In response to a public records request filed by the Pacer, the police department said that between Aug. 1, 2021, and Aug. 1, 2022, the department fielded 172 calls for the Quality Inn. Sixty-eight of those were 911 calls.
Larson explained that one of the concerns that city staff has is that if someone buys the hotel they will continue to run it the way it is and the city will be in the same situation as they are now.
Larson said that if the city is able to come to an agreement to buy the hotel, it would allow for “time and space” to evaluate what the city wants to put on the site.
Larson said the city is solvent in a number of its accounts and would likely take portions of the funds needed from various accounts to fund the purchase, essentially loaning itself the money. He said that the majority would come from the storm water fund.
If the city and hotel owner are able to come to an agreement, the dollar amount would need to be disclosed during an open session of the City Council where councilors would then take a vote. Larson said that they are hoping to bring something to the council on Sept. 19 if an agreement is reached.
Owners of the hotel couldn’t be reached for comment by the time of publication.