The Savage City Council got its first look at a proposed ordinance which would stipulate who and where THC edibles could be sold during a work session meeting Monday, Feb. 13.
City Administrator Brad Larson said since council members had some questions regarding specific language, and since a councilor was absent, no decision was made to bring the proposal forward to a regular council meeting.
“The thought is we would bring it back to the March work session,” Larson said.
The state legislature passed legislation in June which clarified how under state law only hemp-derived THC products containing .3% or less THC and has 5 milligrams of THC per serving and 50 milligrams per package is allowed.
In September, the city council approved a one-year moratorium on the sale and manufacturing of all THC products.
Since the moratorium was passed, no businesses have been allowed to sell THC products; however, five businesses were selling the products during a series of location checks in December, according to a memo provided by Police Chief Rodney Seurer. Since then, those businesses have stopped selling the products, Seurer said.
Larson said the businesses which were selling products during the moratorium were contacted in case they had any feedback about what the city regulations should be.
Licensing
As the proposed licensing stands, potential owners would first need to fill out an application which asks a series of questions — including if any action was taken against the company for tobacco or cannabinoid licenses — and asks the applicant to provide a description of the products which would be sold, along with a diagram of the floor plan indicating the location where cannabinoid products would be stored and displayed.
The proposal says business owners would have to be age 21 or over to obtain a license. Anyone who has been convicted within the last five years of any “violation of a federal, state, or local law, ordinance, provision or other regulation governing the manufacture, sale, distribution or possession for sale or distribution of any products containing THC,” will not be allowed to obtain a license. Anyone who knowingly misrepresented or falsified information on the application will also be ineligible for a license.
The proposed licensing fees would be the same as the city’s tobacco licenses: a $250 non refundable investigation fee and a $300 fee per year for businesses which use age verification technology and $600 for ones that don’t.
Like other licensing, Larson said the city council would approve or reject licenses.
Zoning
In addition to licensing, the council reviewed a proposal for zoning, a question the city has received from at least one potential business.
Larson explained a business is looking to manufacture THC products in the back half of the business and to sell the products in the front half of the store.
“Those are the issues we need to consider, those are the possibilities we need to look at when we are deciding on land use and zoning,” Larson said.
He said decisions need to be made for where businesses can manufacture, sell and distribute THC products.
For now, Larson said the proposal is to have manufacturing in industrial zones and retail sales in commercial zones. He said when THC is extracted, there could be volatile chemicals used.
If the state legislature passes further legalized THC products, Larson said the ordinances may need to be revisited. Legislation is currently being heard by committees in the DFL-controlled Senate and House on a regular basis, and Gov. Tim Walz has signaled he would sign legalization into law if it reaches his desk.
However, no legislation is guaranteed to pass.
“We understand the legislature might enact laws that will require the city to repeal our local policies or change them,” Larson said. “That being said, we can’t predict what will happen and we think it’s best to get something in place just in case.”