After entering into negotiations with the owners of the Quality Inn in September, the Savage City Council has decided to end negotiations, City Administrator Brad Larson told the Pacer Thursday morning.
During the summer, the council approved an appraisal of the hotel and property, which came back at $4.8 million.
It is unclear why the Council decided to end negotiations with the hotel owner. Asked for comment Thursday morning, Mayor Janet Williams said the council ended negotiations but had no further comment.
“We are not going to have any further comment on the Quality Inn other than we decided to end negotiations,” Larson said in an email.
Safety concerns
Larson previously said the city was looking into purchasing the hotel is because of the number of emergency calls there in recent years. Larson said it included an attempted murder that allegedly occurred at the property last winter.
In response to a public records request filed by the Pacer, the police department said there were a total of 172 calls between Aug. 1, 2021, and Aug. 1, 2022, for the Quality Inn, 68 of which were 911 calls.
One of the hiccups that occurred during negotiations was the city becoming aware of the number of people living inside the hotel.
Under state law, the city may have been required to provide “relocation assistance” for those who are currently using the hotel as their permanent residence if the city was to buy the hotel.
Before negotiations began, Larson said it was an issue city officials knew would need to be addressed, but thought it would be only a couple of people who were living there.
“After talking to the property owner, it may be more than a couple,” Larson previously told the Pacer.
Larson said the city hired a relocation assistance firm to help the city navigate the relocation process. He said one of the data points the firm needed to figure out is how many people are living there, and what the financial impact will be.
The findings by the relocation firm if any haven’t been made available to the public at the time of publication.
Larson explained the law was created for situations like a government entity purchasing an apartment building. He pointed to a recent example when the city purchased four apartments in downtown Savage in which they needed to provide relocation assistance.
“This one is way more trickier because it’s a hotel,” Larson said.
Larson said one of the concerns that city staff has is that if someone buys the hotel they will continue to run it the way it is and the city will be in the same situation as they are now.
The thought was if the city came to an agreement to buy the hotel, it would allow for “time and space” to evaluate what the city wants to put there.
Not only in Savage
People living in hotels isn’t just happening in Savage.
Martha Brannon, the executive director of His House Foundation, previously told the Pacer that during the pandemic there was a federal moratorium for evictions and other programs in place. When that ended, His House began to see a large increase in people looking for help.
She said many families they thought everything was okay, but when they went to renew their leases, they weren’t renewed often because the landlords wanted to increase the rent. Oftentimes, Brannon said landlords also require that your income is three times the amount of the rent.
For rent that is $1,500 a month it would mean that they would need to make $4,500 a month to qualify.
It led to many families and individuals packing their things and moving into hotels. That isn’t sustainable Brannon said, because oftentimes it’s more than what they were paying for rent before the pandemic.