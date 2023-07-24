Since the Savage Fire Department went to a full-time model in 2021, there’s been a drastic decrease in the amount of time it takes for first responders to get to calls.
In 2021, the average response time was 15 minutes and 16 seconds and now the average is 12 minutes and 15 seconds.
But Fire Chief Jeremie Bresnahan knows there's more room for improvement.
In August, the Savage City Council is expected to vote on a resolution establishing a “90th percentile baseline measure of performance” for response time.
Essentially, the goal will be for firefighters to respond to calls within 8 minutes and 30 seconds 90% of the time. The response time was recommended as part of a standard of coverage study recently completed by consulting group Fitch & Associates.
Bresnahan said the resolution will also call for the department to “deliver an effective response force for 90% of calls for service” for low to moderate risk events.
Bresnahan said effective response force means having the appropriate apparatus and quantity, the right staff to complete the task, and the right response time for a particular call.
Currently, the department is meeting the standard about 50% of the time and Bresnahan knows decisions about how to meet the standard 90% of the time will be a long term discussion.
“This is really council taking a proactive approach in this community versus being reactionary,” he said.
Different Risk Levels
Bresnahan said the types of calls the department responds to are broken into categories, including fire and EMS calls, and that within those types of calls there are different risk assessments that dictate the type of apparatuses needed and the number of first responders.
For example, a low risk level fire call may be a dumpster fire that requires one apparatus and a crew of three first responders.
Of the 139 low risk fire calls the department has received this year, the department has had an effective response force 51% of the time, meaning they responded within the eight minute and thirty second standard, had the appropriate equipment and enough people.
A moderate fire call, on the other hand, which includes residential structure fires, typically requires 10 personnel and four pieces of apparatus.
Bresnahan said he wouldn’t ask the City Council to provide enough staff for high or maximum risk calls, which require upwards of 18 first responders and eight pieces of equipment. Bresnahan said that for those calls the city relies on mutual aid from other departments.
“That's unethical and you're not getting a good return on your dollar,” he said of requesting the additional staff.
For EMS calls, which account for about 70% of the calls to the department, Bresnahan said Savage responded to 692 low risk calls this year and met the effective response force about 75% of the time.
Responding To Calls
As part of the study, the amount of time it takes for firefighters to respond to calls was broken down into three categories.
For dispatch time — the amount of time it takes from someone calling 911 to the time the firehouse gets toned — was close to six minutes in 2021. In 2023, the average is about two minutes less but still not on par with what the standard of coverage suggests — less than one minute and thirty seconds.
Since dispatch is run by the county, Bresnahan said it's something ultimately out of the department’s control, for the most part.
Another factor is turnout time — the amount of time it takes for the firefighters to get a call from dispatch to the time they jump in the truck ready to go. That has improved by more than a minute since 2021 but is still more than a minute longer than what the standard of coverage suggests as a standard, which is under two minutes.
Then there’s travel time, which is more than a minute longer than the standard of coverage benchmark of six minutes.
Second Station Staffing
One of the recommendations the consultant group made in order for Savage to meet the standard of coverage is for Savage to have a second station staffed full-time with a duty crew.
Currently, Savage has two stations with Station 1 being on O'Connell Road and the other being Station 2 in the City Hall complex.
However, all of the full-time duty crew — made up of a combination of full-time and paid on-call firefighters — is housed out of Station 1 while Station 2 is used primarily as an overflow for when calls require more equipment.
With only one station, there are issues with responding to calls quickly enough, depending on what part of the city the call comes from, to meet the standard of six to seven minutes travel time per call, according to the consultant.
More Conversations
If the city moves forward with staffing a full-time duty crew at two stations, Bresnahan knows there would be a financial impact for the community.
But he said going forward with a proposal to have the second station staffed would be a long-term discussion.
While Bresnahan declined to offer concrete thoughts he had about improving response times without adding a second staffed station until speaking with the council, one example he gave was making renovations to the station to help improve turnout time.
Over the next year or so Bresnahan said he expects to have a number of different workshops and conversations with the City Council about the future of the department and this time — unlike in the past — there will be ways to measure the performance of the department with a concrete standard.
“We’re not going to meet (the standard of coverage) tomorrow. We understand that but now it gives us a goal and we have something to measure our performance against,” he said.