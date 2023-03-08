For the first time since 2008, Savage will have a dedicated human resources manager after the city council approved Miranda Harrison for the position on March 6.
The position was created following an independent evaluation of the Finance/HR Department by Abdo Solutions, which recommended having a full-time position to oversee human resources. The Finance Department and Human Resources will now be separated once again, leading to the creation of the human resources manager position.
“The Human Resources Manager position will be full-time and be responsible for the human resource tasks for the City of Savage,” a city council memo read.
Harrison beat out 13 other applicants for the job. According to the council memo, Harrison has over 10 years of experience in human resources and most recently worked in Person County, North Carolina. Harrison will make $41.67 an hour. Her first day on the job is March 13.