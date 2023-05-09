Since the beginning of the year, Savage City Hall has received 17 complaints regarding the storage and placement of refuse containers. The year before, there were 31 complaints, and 46 in 2021.
It’s one of the reasons why Code Enforcement Coordinator Mitch Johnson made the case to the city council May 8 to change the city code to loosen restrictions on where residents can keep their trash and recycling containers.
The current ordinance, which has been in place since 2012, states: “Trash and/or recycling bins must be located out of public view except on collection day.”
Most report no problems
Despite the complaints, the majority of the 517 people who responded to a survey last fall say there isn’t a problem.
According to the survey results, 42% “feel there is a problem with the proper storage or screening of refuse containers in their neighborhood,” and 44% feel when containers are stored outside in public view, it lowers their property value.
Out of the 191 comments received, 74 people said refuse containers should be permitted to be stored in the driveway, side yard or rear yard, while 27 said the ordinance should remain as is and the containers should be stored out of public view.
Around the same time as the survey, the city also did its own research, observing 2,394 residential properties across the city. More than half were in violation of the current code by having their containers in public view, Johnson said.
After hearing from city residents, Johnson said the administration is proposing to allow refuse containers to be stored outdoors in the side or rear yard without screening. The city is also proposing for all containers to be set back a minimum of five feet from all property lines, and for the containers to be located within five feet of the principal structure.
Other changesIn addition, Johnson also proposed for container lids to be “securely closed to prevent nuisance odors and rodent infestation. Any extra refuse must be stored out of public view until collection day.”
Johnson said aside from residential trash and recycling containers, the city is also looking at making changes to the storage of Dumpsters and other bins like personal on-demand storage — commonly known as PODS.
“Staff would like to update the ordinance to include language and timeframes for the temporary use of bulk refuse containers for the convenience of residents,” Johnson said.
One of the proposals made by Johnson is for property owners to be allowed to have bulk refuse containers “including items such as roll-off Dumpsters and PODS are permitted for a maximum of 30 days per year, except under a building permit where work is being actively performed.”
Johnson also proposed for bulk refuse containers to be located entirely on property and not within 5 feet of a property line and for it not to be placed in the public right-of-way.
If approved, flexible and compact dumpsters would not be allowed to be on the property for more than 14 days and need to be collected by a waste hauler within a week of the container filling up. All refuse would need to be completely and securely placed within the Dumpster.
The city council is expected to take a vote on the proposed changes on June 5.