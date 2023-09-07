A company whose tobacco shop in Shakopee was charged with breaking that city’s moratorium on THC sales has been granted a license to sell the same products in Savage.
On Sept. 5, the Savage City Council approved the issuance of five edible THC licenses after the council had previously approved a licensing mechanism for low potency THC edibles and drinks.
One of the licenses went to Savage Express One, which is owned by Spring Leaf. Spring Leaf also owns Tobacco Express, which faces a misdemeanor charge in Shakopee for allegedly selling THC edibles against the city’s moratorium.
Savage Express One, also known as Savage & Prior Lake Tobacco, also failed a compliance check conducted by Savage police in December. However, City Administrator Brad Larson previously said the city didn’t pursue charges against those companies because the visits were educational and the businesses that failed the check agreed to comply with the temporary ban.
Larson said it would be a different discussion if Spring Leaf or another business were to be convicted of a THC crime, noting there is language in the ordinance that allows for licenses to be denied to businesses who break local, state or federal laws related to THC.
“If someone is convicted in another city because they’re not following the laws that would give us pause for how they would follow our laws if they’re not following laws in another community,” Larson said.
Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar, whose office handles misdemeanor level prosecutions for both cities, said in an email that “this office is not involved in Savage licensing of businesses.”
Asked previously why he hadn’t pursued charges in Savage, Hocevar said, “It is up to every individual law enforcement agency as to what they send us to review for potential charges.”
“As far as I know,” he added, “this office has not received any referral from Savage to look into potentially charging a business for violating the moratorium.”
Shakopee Police Chief Jeff Tate declined to comment on municipal business in other communities.
An attorney for Spring Leaf did not immediately return an email seeking comment.
Liquor stores
gets licenses In addition to Savage Express One, both Savage Wine and Spirits and Marketplace Liquor — the two city owned liquor stores — were granted THC licenses.
While the store would be permitted to sell hemp-derived edibles that are legal under state law, the City Council made the decision at the recommendation of the administration to only sell infused drinks, at least for now.
Larson, in a phone call ahead of the city council meeting, said the city liquor stores would only be accepting cash payments for THC sales due to its credit card processing company.
City councilor Christine Kelly was the lone no vote against granting the licenses, saying she was opposed to the city selling THC products. Her main concern was there being little to no testing available to determine if someone is intoxicated.
“I would just like the city to stay out of this,” Kelly said.
The wait is overAnother business that police alleged was selling THC during so-called educational visits last December was Green Leaf Depot, a new CBD store on Country Road 42.
After continuing to sell CBD products for months, Nathan Pease said he’s ready to begin a new journey in his business and is excited Savage lifted the moratorium and will allow licenses to be issued.
“This will be welcomed in the community not only by consumers but businesses looking to provide legal and safe products. Green Leaf Depot has been a pioneer and advocate for the consumers who have been patiently waiting for these products to be sold in Savage, and have a trusted and friendly store that they can purchase from,” Pease wrote in a text following the meeting. “We look forward to helping our customers and working with the city to help with the new law(s) that have been passed on THC products. Minnesota continues to show progress and we are happy to be a part of it.”
Savage Smoke Shop, located on West 123 Street, was also issued a license. The company was caught selling THC products during the city’s moratorium last December, according to Police Chief Rodney Suerer.
A sixth business, Loons Landing, also applied for a license; however, a vote on its license will come at a later date since its application wasn’t submitted in time to have the criminal background check done before the City Council meeting.