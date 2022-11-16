While Black Friday has had a large national profile for years, not as many know about the the day after: Small Business Saturday, a national initiative to help promote small businesses.
For the first time, the Savage Chamber of Commerce will be hosting a small business pop-up event.
The event is slated to take place on Nov. 29 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Cal's Garden Center. In addition to vendors providing shopping options, there will also be food trucks and live music.
“It's a great opportunity to shine a light on our small business community and all they offer our community,” Chamber of Commerce President Anne Masis said.
The pop-up event will feature a number of vendors selling a variety of goods, Masis said and most are located in Savage.
“It's important to shop small — we need our small businesses in Savage, and they need us,” Masis said.