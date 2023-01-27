For a few years, the City of Savage has heard from many stakeholders about needing more space at the Savage Library.
Scott County, which operates library services, and other users including the Dan Patch Historical Society, the senior social club and the art council have expressed interest in having more room for meetings and activities.
It’s why in 2021, the city council agreed to allocate $730,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to expand the library meeting space.
After the city completed the design work, however, Scott County asked to become involved with the project with the goal of providing an “extended access service” to the library and a family resource center in the library space.
Last month, the Savage City Council approved a memorandum of understanding with Scott County to continue moving forward with a joint project between the two entities.
City administrator Brad Larson said that once a design is agreed on by both parties, a cost estimate will be done. The county will be responsible for paying the cost estimate.
Larson said city staff will evaluate the cost estimates when it is completed in the next couple of months, saying there are concerns with the inflation over the past year.
“At that point, we would decide if we want to go through with the project with Scott County or not,” Larson said.
Mayor Janet Williams pointed out that Savage has a pilot program in the library space right now for a family resources center, which she said in a memo to the city council is “generally described as a community-based, family-focused and culturally sensitive hub of support and resources that provide targeted services and supports to meet the needs of families.”
Williams said that the expanded library access model is already taking place in communities like Jordan and Elko New Market. The expanded access model essentially allows for community members to enter the library outside of staffed hours with a key fob.
She also noted that some programs have to take place elsewhere because of the physical constraints of the current meeting room.
Larson said that while it wasn’t an original reason for looking to expand the library, he said city staff has seen a larger need for meeting space at city hall because of the number of community members renting the Marion Room and city departments looking to have meetings there.
If the county and city move forward with the project, the city will be responsible for maintaining the project after completion. This will include custodial services, building repair and maintenance, additional water, gas and electric services and more.