In the fall of 2022, Savage officials recorded 124 properties violating the ordinance related to trash cans being in public view of the street. In February, 2,394 properties across nine different neighborhoods were audited, yielding 1,268 properties out of compliance.
City staffers decided it was time to go to the drawing board to see if the ordinance needs to be changed or if it needs to be made more clear.
“Does the ordinance need to be changed, or is it OK the way it is?” Code Enforcement Coordinator Mitch Johnson said.
In 2012, an ordinance was passed which states: “Trash and/or recycling bins must be located out of public view except on collection day.”
Johnson said the city typically responds to code enforcement violations on a complaint basis, and the properties observed to be in violation during the audit weren’t specifically addressed. In 2022, there were 31 complaints filed regarding trash.
Before a decision is made to change the ordinance, the city is seeking input from community members until March 12.
Once the survey is completed and data is analyzed, a draft recommendation of an ordinance is expected to be made. The proposal and report is expected to be presented to the Planning Commission on March 23. Depending on the recommendation, any new ordinance proposal would then be presented to the city council.
Not just trash
In addition to the trash ordinance, the city is also contemplating potential changes to the recreational vehicles ordinance, something Johnson said leads to complaints. In 2022, there were 20 complaints filed.
Under the current ordinance, “up to three (3) recreational vehicles may be parked as long as they have a current license and are operable.”
During seasonal use, properties may also have up to two RVs parked entirely on a driveway, according to an email from the city. The ordinance also says the RVs must be parked in the rear or side yard, as long as they are five feet from the property line.
“Many residents own recreational vehicles and park them at their residences when not in use,” a city email read. “It could be a utility trailer, camper, motor home, boat trailer, snowmobile trailer, etc. How many recreational vehicles do you think are OK to store on a property, and where is the best place to park them?”
Like the trash ordinance, Johnson said staff is seeking input from the community regarding potential changes. Once the surveys are completed, Johnson said all the data will be posted to the city’s website. So far, Johnson said many of the comments the city has received have been in support of allowing the community to weigh in.
“We are pleased with our response rate so far,” Johnson said.
Those interested in completing the survey can visit letstalksavage.com.