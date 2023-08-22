Seng Thongvanh

Seng Thongvanh 

The Savage City Council on Aug. 21 approved the soliciting of bids and plans for improvements to the West Booster Station at Water Treatment Plant 3 on Aug.21.

City Engineer Seng Thongvanh said the station, which is located on the corner of Highway 13 and McColl Drive, pumps finished water from the 5 million-gallon reservoir at the water treatment plant into the distributions system for the Credit, Boone and downtown water system.

