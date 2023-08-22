The Savage City Council on Aug. 21 approved the soliciting of bids and plans for improvements to the West Booster Station at Water Treatment Plant 3 on Aug.21.
City Engineer Seng Thongvanh said the station, which is located on the corner of Highway 13 and McColl Drive, pumps finished water from the 5 million-gallon reservoir at the water treatment plant into the distributions system for the Credit, Boone and downtown water system.
“In 2021, replacement of the automatic bus transfer and breaker system was completed for the booster station. The work brought the booster station up to recent electrical code and eliminated hazards,” Thongvanh wrote in a memo to the City Council. “Although upgrades were made in 2021, most of the equipment is original to the booster station and is reaching its useful life.”
Some of the improvements expected to be made include putting in a new HVAC system, making improvements to the Reservoir Fill Station and installing flow meters, along with a number of other improvements and upgrades.
The project is estimated to cost about $1.839 million, which will be paid for through the water enterprise fund.
“The updated estimated project cost has increased the total project cost by $539,600,” Thongvanh wrote in a memo. “The actual amount will depend on the low bid received.”
Thongvanh said because of supply and demand issues the project could take anywhere from 18-24 months to be completed.
The City Council is expected to award the bid on Oct. 2.