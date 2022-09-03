Growing up, Savage native Dan Meyers said that he didn’t know he wanted to be a police officer.
Originally, after graduating from Burnsville High School in 2015, Meyers pursued an educational path to become an electrician. But after one semester, he said something “clicked in his head” and he decided to scrap that idea and pursue a career in law enforcement, instead.
In 2019, while attending Normandale Community College, Meyers became a part-time community service officer for the Savage Police Department. Now he is the newest member of the Savage Police Department after being sworn in earlier this month.
Meyers said that when it comes to working for someone’s hometown police department, people have differing opinions.
“For me, personally, I wanted to work in the town that I grew up in more-so than any other,” he said. “I’ve been around to see the city change and expand over the many years that I lived in it; I know the city and the people in it. I’ve been a part of the many traditions and events the city puts on every year.”
He added: “Being a part of something that I had growing up and being able to continue that is a big thing. Because I know this city more than any other, it helps me build relationships, continue community growth, and more effectively police it. Because I have such a close connection to the city, I feel it helps me connect to the residents that live in it too.”
Mayor Janet Williams said she sees Meyers’ links to the city as a positive thing. “It’s always a pleasure of mine when we add someone to our Savage city team who grew up in Savage,” she said.
While Meyers currently lives in Apple Valley, he said that his parents still live in the same home he grew up in.