Around noon on Tuesday, Savage and Prior Lake police, along with the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, were dispatched to Wings Financial after a reported robbery.
Officers determined that a lone suspect entered the bank, approached a bank employee and began yelling at the employee and demanding money while pointing a handgun, police said. When the employee advised the suspect that there was no money in the vault, the suspect left the bank through the front door in an unknown direction without any money.
According to witnesses, the suspect was an unidentified male, about 6’2” and 230 pounds, wearing an orange and yellow sweatshirt, grey sweatpants, ski goggles, and a black mask covering his whole face, police said.
Anyone with information on this person is are asked to contact the Savage Police Department at 952-882-2600.