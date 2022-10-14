When the City of Savage, in partnership with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, held their first event to discuss topics relating to mental health, Beth Connelly was there to talk about her own story of living with a mental health diagnosis, and to show people her paintings which she uses as a form of therapy.
A couple days later, she got a call from the city asking if she would help to bring mental health awareness by displaying some of her paintings inside City Hall, which will be up through Election Day.
“I was really surprised,” she said.
Connelly explained that she began painting after she was diagnosed with schizoaffective disorder about 30 years ago. She got paint when she was released from the hospital and hasn’t looked back.
“I paint all the time now,” she said.
Connelly was diagnosed in her 30s. The disorder is hereditary, but she didn’t know she had it until then.
“It was the initial breakdown that made me realize I had it,” Connelly said.
She explained that schizoaffective disorder is an imbalance in your brain.
“It’s when your brain synapses run a little slower than normal,” Connelly said.
The thoughts in your mind process through the connection of your nerve synapses, but Connelly said that process is slowed in her synapses.
Connelly said she takes an antipsychotic medication to quicken the brain synapses.
“Undiagnosed, (schizoaffective disorder) can destroy your life and your heart and your loved ones,” said Connelly.
She said she is thankful she had the support she needed and was able to get her life back together.
Painting as therapy
With her mental health condition, it comes with highs and lows. Her paintings display that.
“I use my emotions in it,” Connelly said.
She said before displaying her art in City Hall, she never really displayed her work.
“It’s real personal to me because I put all my feelings into my art,” Connelly said.
Now, she says she knows that it can help others by bringing awareness to mental health by putting the paintings on display.
“It was time for me to reach out,” Connelly said.
One example of something she painted is a “darker piece” of a moon-lit forest with snow on the ground. Connelly said she painted it when she was feeling low and depressed.
Another painting is of a tree with lots of shades and shadows. She said that it is a painting of a photograph from Bear Lake that reminds her of her father.
In addition to painting and the love and support of her family, Connelly said exercising and getting outside are important therapeutic activities.
“I think you need to do things to keep your mental health stable,” she said.
Connelly also enjoys journaling. She said that she writes down her thoughts, and when she has a “low” or feels one coming on, she is able to read those positive thoughts, which uplifts her.
She also has her rescue dog that she got two years ago after retiring, which has become her therapy dog.
Helping others
Connelly said she has spoken at a NAMI meeting that was geared towards caregivers. She said that she knows very well the importance for them to get encouragement.
“I was able to turn my life around with a lot of love and support,” Connelly said.
While she doesn’t like to sell her art for a profit, Connelly said that she has given away the vast majority of the approximately 500 paintings she has painted over the years. It includes donating paintings to various silent auctions for good causes.
Connelly says she plans on attending the city’s other events that are happening once a month for five months.