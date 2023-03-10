Growing up, Savage resident Jai Xiong watched her mom constantly bake and cook in the kitchen, and was amazed as she perfected recipes.
“It was so much fun watching her bake,” Xiong said.
But her own personal love for baking didn’t emerge until she decorated her first cake when she was in high school. From that moment on, she knew she wanted to have her own company making wedding cakes.
Her dream came true in 2021 when she opened Amour Patisseri in St. Paul. The business specializes in handcrafted cakes and desserts using techniques and inspiration from French and Korean cuisines.
While she doesn’t have a storefront right now, Xiong hopes to one day have one.
“That is definitely my goal,” Xiong said, saying she wants to have a brick-and-mortar store where people can go in to dine and have a small cake boutique.
Now, Xiong is showing off her baking skills on television on this season of Spring Baking Championship which premiered on March 6.
The email
Xiong said the opportunity to do the show “just fell in (her) lap, literally.”
She remembered receiving an email from one of the producers of the show asking her if she wanted to be a contestant on the show.
The email remained unanswered for about a month. Xiong had just opened her own business and wasn’t sure if she would have the time and if she was ready. After her friends and family encouraged her to go for it, she decided to compete.
“I definitely love the challenge, I love putting myself in situations that will help me grow and being part of baking,” Xiong said.
The show
In August, Xiong and the other contestants flew to Nashville for the recording of the show at the Warner Brothers studio.
“Jesse Palmer puts a dozen talented bakers to the test in 10 episodes featuring unique challenges that showcase all the things we love about springtime – flowers, garden parties, weddings, and more,” a press release from the show reads. “The bakers must illustrate their skill, passion and, most of all, love for baking while ensuring their flavors and decorations embody the season to win over judges Kardea Brown, Nancy Fuller, and Duff Goldman.”
Xiong said there is always heat in the kitchen, but nothing compares to being on the show.
“Being on the show and that kind of pressure was really different,” Xiong said, noting it was her first time being in front of so many cameras.
Xiong said the best part of the show was meeting and connecting with all the other contestants.
“It was a really cool experience,” Xiong said.
Did she win the competition?
“I don’t know you’ll have to see,” Xiong said with a laugh.
For more information about the show, visit FoodNetwork.com/SpringBakingChampionship