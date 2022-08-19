Warrior Dog Rescue founder Diana Bakken cites family as the inspiration for starting the rescue-dog shelter. Her mom taught her to care deeply for animals, she said, and her daughter later insisted that their family become dog fosters.
The shelter in Savage, on any given day, houses anywhere from 100 to 125 dogs, along with a couple of litters. Every three weeks a transport of 50 to 80 dogs arrives in Savage from an Alabama shelter called HASRA (which stands for Heart of Alabama. Save. Rescue. Adopt.).
She’s glad to be helping those dogs find homes in Minnesota.
“I’m a firm believer (in) plant your flag somewhere and do your job well,” Bakken said. “And, if you can find a place that needs help and then just be completely devoted to that one mission, you can do a better job than if you’re scattering yourself all over the place.”
During the COVID pandemic, when people were isolated in their homes, Warrior Dog Rescue was returning with 70 dogs from each trip to Alabama to fulfill demand. Those dogs would be adopted by the time the next transport was made three weeks later.
There were more dog returns than usual, too, during the pandemic lockdowns — though Bakken emphasizes that that would be expected when there were more adoptions.
And as the pandemic has begun to recede, so have adoption levels. Bakken estimates that Warrior Dog’s numbers reflect the growth they would have experienced over five years if there had been no pandemic.
Many Warrior Dog Rescue animals are found on the streets of Alabama. Sometimes a puppy might be found walking down a road. One time, a dog with one-day-old puppies was found chained to a train. Volunteers have pulled dogs out from underneath houses.
The dogs can be in the Alabama shelter for days or even years before they make the trip to Minnesota.
To get here, the driver leaves Alabama with a load of 50 to 80 dogs at 6:30 p.m., arriving at Warrior Dog Rescue at 10 a.m. the next day. The dogs are observed for their personalities, given any needed shots and veterinarian attention and — unless they are part of a litter of puppies — picked up by foster families at noon.
“I go down and I stay with (HASRA) for a week or two at a time. I stay in (the founder’s) home and learn what life is like down on the frontlines,” Diana said. “It’s been a really good relationship with trust and we share each other’s stories and each other’s sorrows.”
Bakken knows many Minnesota shelters only take in Minnesota dogs, but she wants to help those dogs that have not experienced human touch and whose experience with an owner is someone who hooks them to a fence and uses them as a doorbell.
“I owe it all to my daughter,” Bakken said. “I have not looked back since. It’s just non-stop, the feeling of like, ‘we’re actually making a dent in these dogs lives and then these families lives--completing these families.’”