When the City of Savage asked for community input on how to use its $3.53 million in American Rescue Plan Act spending, they told city officials there was a need for free, local mental health resources. So, the City of Savage has provided a grant to NAMI to host a series of mental health workshops. More workshops are to come in 2023. All are welcome.
Self-Care and Mindfulness
Virtual meeting, Oct. 18, 6-7 p.m.
So often, self-care and mindfulness take a back seat in life. Join us to discuss this important health topic and its connection to mental health. Share your successes and challenges with finding balance in your personal and work life. Learn new techniques to help improve your self-care and receive new resources to try out. Register to get the Zoom link via email at https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIof-ygrDkrEtUCLggcND3g65DmfB4V1a-f
Positive Psychology
Savage City Hall — Marion Room, Nov. 17, 6-7 p.m.
Positive Psychology is the scientific study of what makes life most worth living. With an approach focused on strengths instead of weaknesses, Positive Psychology will teach you new exercises to help you lead a more meaningful and fulfilling life. No registration required.
Creating Caring Communities
Virtual meeting, Dec. 13, 6-7 p.m.
Five Things You Can Do: Learn about mental illnesses, the impact of negative attitudes, and five things each of us can do to make Minnesota a better place for people who experience a mental illness. Register to get the Zoom link via email at https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZAuc-qhqzwtGNT1U5KlEZvvTszVNw5ZtRju.
Question, Persuade and Refer (QPR)
Savage Fire Station #1, Jan. 19, 6–7:30 p.m.
Learn the three steps anyone can take to help prevent suicide. Like CPR, QPR is an emergency response to someone in crisis and can save lives. QPR is the most widely taught gatekeeper training program in the United States, and more than one million adults have been trained in classroom settings in 48 states. This 1.5-hour class is for community members over the age of 16 who want to learn best practices in suicide prevention. No registration required.
All classes are hosted by NAMI and funded through the City of Savage Coronavirus Relief Fund.