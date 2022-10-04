On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Savage Utilities Division will be performing water system improvements on the Credit Water Tower located at the corner of County Road 42 and Dakota Avenue.
Work will begin at 7 a.m. and should be completed that same day. Residents are asked to minimize water usage to prevent overtaxing the water system during that time.
“The entire city will remain under pressure, and no one will be without water,” Utility Services Superintendent Mike Klimers said. “This work will not affect the quantity or quality of our water. You probably won’t even notice a change.”
The planned improvement involves adding three new valves to the underground pipeline infrastructure along County Road 42 and County Road 27.
“These valves will allow us to isolate the Credit Water Tower so when we need to carry out repairs or maintenance on that water tower, we can regulate where the water is in our system and still keep our entire water system online,“ Klimers said.