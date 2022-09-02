This past Thursday, Sandi Holman, a family and consumer sciences teacher at Burnsville High School, had a longer and different commute.
Instead of driving, Holman biked about six miles from her home in Savage to the school to kick off her quest to ride 200 miles this month to help bring awareness to childhood cancer.
For the second year, Homan will be participating in the Great Cycle Challenge. Last year she rode 101 miles after pledging to ride at least 100 and raise $1,000.
Holman decided to do it after looking for something to do to be helpful. “I wanted to be more active and I wanted to do more for the community,” she said.
Holman said that she found out about it from a Facebook post. At first, she said that she was lucky to do a mile-and-a-half at a time before she had to stop.
But as she began riding more and more she heard more stories.
“The more I started talking about what I was doing the more I started hearing stories of people who were close to me that were dealing with childhood cancer,” Holman said.
One of the stories she heard about was a teacher friend who told Holman that her son was going through chemotherapy treatment while she was doing it.
Holman decided to put his name on her bike and people asked about it. She explained who he was and that he was going through chemo. Then they told her about more people with similar stories.
This year, Holman will have a flag with the names of survivors and those who lost their battle with cancer.
On the flag is a man named TC, who lost his fight. After he died, his sister was settling his estate and sold his bike to Holman. Holman said that she spent time talking about his brother and his fight.
“He loved to ride and his sister just wanted the bike to go to someone who would enjoy it as much as he did,” Holman said. “I kind of feel like he is riding with me, keeping me going when I want to give up. Keeping watch over me. I can’t explain it. But I know he is with me on every ride.”
Holman said that she hopes that by riding she will be able to talk to more people and that they may have a better understanding of how serious of an issue it is.
In her fundraising post, she said that right now cancer is the “biggest killer of children from disease in the United States.” She noted that over 15,7000 children are diagnosed every year and that 38 children die every week from cancer.
“If it brings one more person in that didn’t know anything about it before but now has an understanding it’s worth it,” Holman said.