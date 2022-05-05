Shakopee resident Katie Reagan has been selected by Kelly Education as its 2022 National Substitute Educator of the Year award.
Reagan is a Teachers on Call early childhood substitute teacher in Burnsville-Eagan-Savage School District 191. She was one of four recipients selected from nearly 1,100 submissions.
Reagan will receive an award certificate, a $5,000 bonus and an additional $1,500 to donate to the school of her choice within the district.
“Katie Reagan is a true representative of the high-quality educators Kelly Education provides to its partner schools each day,” Kelly Education President Nicola Soares said in a news release. “She is dedicated to treating the students and school employees she serves with the utmost dignity and care. We are proud to recognize her commitment with this honor.”
Kelly Education bills itself as the largest provider of substitute teachers in the nation.