When Angie Tusa, a preschool teacher at Hidden Valley Elementary School in Savage began her career in 2004, the Burnsville-Eagan-Savage school district had a few preschool classrooms at Diamondhead Education Center, two at Hamilton and one at Cedar Elementary School.
Since then, the program has expanded. In 2017, the district, along with other school districts across the state, began a free voluntary preschool program for any child who turns four years old by Sept. 1.
This year, 330 students are attending the four-day-a-week, half-day program across eight elementary schools and Diamondhead Education Center, making the district the fourth largest program in the state, according to Burnsville-Eagan-Savage Community Education Director Jason Sellars.
“It's really come a long way,” Tusa said.
But as it stands now, the funding mechanism is on a year-by-year basis, meaning school districts don’t know if funds will be available or not from the state.
Legislation currently being debated at the statehouse would change that.
“We’re seeking to make voluntary pre-kindergarten funds available on a permanent basis and have it be part of the regular appropriations process,” said Sellars.
Equity
Before 2017, the school district had a fee-based preschool. Unlike other grades, the district doesn’t receive funds for students before kindergarten.
“These students aren’t included in the per pupil allocations,” Sellars said.
It meant that families who couldn’t afford the voluntary pre-k program their children weren’t able to attend.
“There would be a lot of families that would not be able to afford this VPK experience for their kids,” Sellars said.
Sellars explained that students who are able to attend a school-based setting prior to kindergarten typically start off on better footing academically, essentially making a system of “haves and have nots.”
“VPK in part is trying to level that playing field so that economic factors aren’t an indicator of students' achievement when they walk into the door of kindergarten,” Sellars said.
Tusa said one of the positives of expanding the program to a VPK program meant more students were able to participate. In 2017, the program had 144 students, and has now doubled the amount.
“I loved that it gave more opportunities for families to engage in a preschool setting,” Tusa said.
Success
Sellars pointed to how the program prepares students for kindergarten during his testimony to the House Education Finance committee earlier this month.
For example, of the 601 students that were tested, 80% of the students who participated in the school district’s preschool program met or partially met expected benchmarks in early reading skills. Of the students who didn’t participate in the district’s preschool program, 62% met or partially met expected benchmarks in early reading skills.
“What happens if we don’t allocate this permanently? What happens to that number for kids walking into kindergarten?” Sellars said.
Tusa, who has been teaching in the district for close to two decades, said she has seen the success of students who attend the program.
“I would definitely say we see the progress,” Tusa said.
Tusa said teachers are able to see the success of students who work in a school-based setting after preschool.
“It's really neat to see that transition,” Tusa said.
Uncertainties
Under the current system, Sellars noted there are concerns from year to year with staffing levels, saying it can be difficult to find staff when there isn’t a guarantee the funds will be available for the following year. Additionally, as a school district, Sellers said there are notification requirements if staff members are being laid off.
“Having a year-to-year allocation is very challenging,” Sellars said.
Sellars said there are other factors the district has to consider beyond staffing including space at the elementary schools, transportation and food service.
In addition to the legislation allocating a permanent funding allocation for school based settings, Sellars said it would also help anyone working with four-year-olds, including community-based and in-home providers.
“It's not just for school districts. Other four-year-old childcare providers can access these funds,” Sellars said.
Ultimately, Sellars said the legislation is a comprehensive approach to get all four-year-olds ready for kindergarten.
The House Education Finance committee approved sending the legislation to the House Ways and Means committee.