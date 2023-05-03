U.S. Rep. Angie Craig was in Savage on May 2 talking to business leaders and small business owners at Serenity Behavior and Wellness. The talks centered around how Congress can help to make sure small businesses owners in the district have the resources they need to “thrive.”
“Their discussion touched on many of the challenges facing small business owners in the Second District — with a major focus on workforce development,” said Katie Kelsh, press secretary for Craig, D-Minn. “Many of the chamber presidents and small business owners shared about their struggle to find enough employees to build a skilled workforce.”
In addition, the group also discussed how “to best ensure that small business owners have the support they need when starting a business, such as assistance on applying for small business loans, and how to make that process easier for owners,” Kelsh said.
The roundtable discussion included Susan Baker and Jennifer Bertsch, co-owners of Serenity Behavior and Wellness; Savage Chamber of Commerce president Anne Masis; Shakopee Chamber of Commerce president Tim Zunker; Amber Budd Peterson, owner of Amber Budd Atelier; and Ed Kearney, president of the Apple Valley Chamber of Commerce.
“It's great that our small business community has a voice at the federal level,” Masis said. “We're thankful to Congresswoman Craig for sitting down with our local business community and discussing issues that are impacting the way they operate.”