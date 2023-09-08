A Woodbury man has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder in the overdose death of a Savage man after the case was expected to go to a jury trial in October.
Scott County Attorney Ron Hocevar said his office is asking for 135 months in prison for Tino Andre Jones Jr., 34, as part of the agreement.
Hocevar said murder convictions are difficult to secure in drug overdose cases and credited the work of the Savage Police Department — in particular Sgt. Andrew Dahmes — the Dakota County Drug Task Force and Alex McDonald from the county attorney’s office.
According to a criminal complaint, on Aug. 5, 2020, police arrived at a home in Savage after someone found a 33-year-old dead in the home. (The criminal complaint does not list the victim’s name.)
The victim’s mother, after returning home from running errands, found the body in a master bedroom closet where home medical supplies are located. She and her husband called 911, but life saving efforts were unsuccessful.
An officer found the victim’s phone at the scene and found recent text messages to a phone number later identified as allegedly belonging to Jones.
“Agent Dahmes viewed these messages and observed them to clearly be discussing narcotics,” the complaint reads. “A recent message sent from Decedent’s phone to Number 1 was sent at 3:17 p.m. stating ‘this is stronger.’” This message was sent 1 hour and 20 minutes prior to Decedent’s mother calling 911.”
Dahmes conducted a forensic examination of the victim’s phone and found more text messages between the victim and the phone number between Aug. 1-5.
According to the complaint, conversations about the purchase of pills by the victim and the delivery of them to the victim were discussed in the text messages.
“Additionally, Agent Dahmes observed a text from Number 1 to Decedent at 2:43 p.m. on Aug. 5 stating he was ‘5 minutes away,’” the complaint reads.
Dahmes put the number in law enforcement databases and “got a return of an individual associated with this number” who was identified as Jones. According to the complaint, the number was registered with local jails and was shown as being used in previous police investigations.
A search warrant for the GPS cell phone tower locations in relation to the number was executed. It revealed that Jones’ phone allegedly made a call on Aug. 5 about six minutes after a text was sent to the victim letting him know the caller was five minutes away.
“This phone call used a cell phone tower that was located near decedent’s home,” the complaint reads.
According to the complaint, a phone toll search showed multiple calls between the two numbers. Phone tolls allegedly showed that Jones’ number called the victim’s phone twice on Aug. 6, but after Jones’ number was no longer active.
A search warrant was executed at Jones’ home. Jones gave up his cell phone, which had the same number as the calls and texts made to the victim, the complaint said.
“Upon a forensic examination of that phone Agent Dahmes observed that it had partially been ‘washed out,’” the complaint stated. “Other text messages from Number 1 to the other numbers contain subject material surrounding the sale of narcotics.”
In addition, during the search crushed pills were located on top of a bedroom dresser. Near the pills on the dresser was Jones’ ID, the complaint alleges. Another search warrant at the home found fentanyl.
According to the complaint, Dahmes saw “the marking of a partial number ‘3’ on one of these pills. Through training and experience Agent Dahmes knows these pills as ‘30s’, ‘Mbox’, ‘M30s’ and knows them to be fraudulent oxycodone pills that are laced with fentanyl.”
The victim’s body was found to have 2.2 ng/ml of fentanyl, according to the complaint. The victim’s body also had 6.3 ng/ml of oxycodone and .166 ethanol in his system.
The Medical Examiner determined the death was caused by a “mixed toxicity from a drug overdose with ethanol, fentanyl, and oxycodone,” the complaint said.
Hocevar called the plea “an excellent resolution in this case in holding a drug dealer responsible for the consequences of his drug dealing.”
In a follow-up email to Southwest News Media, Hocevar recognized how difficult it is to prosecute drug dealers for murder.
“It is difficult to convict drug dealers. That’s why Law Enforcement did such a fabulous job in tracing the drugs involved in the overdose back to the Defendant as being the supplier,” Hocevar wrote. “Many hours of surveillance, phone records, search warrants, data interpretation, toxicology and more were involved in the successful prosecution.”
Reached by email, the attorney listed as representing Jones had no comment.
Jones is expected to be sentenced on Nov. 6.