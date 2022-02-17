Those charged with lower level offenses in Scott and Carver counties now have the ability to schedule a meeting with a hearing officer without going to court.
The hearing officer program began Feb.1 and applies to those charged with violations related to driver’s license suspensions, vehicle registration, proof of insurance, as well as payable violations involving parking and minor traffic offenses.
“Given the resources required for a court hearing as opposed to a meeting with hearing officer, it’s been recognized for several years now that these hearing officers are good options for people to contest the citation that there may be a legitimate mistake that was made or something that you made need to resolve,” Communications Specialist with the Court Information Office of the Minnesota Judicial Branch Kyle Christopherson said.
Scott and Carver counties follow Hennepin, Ramsey, Dakota, Scott and Washington counties with implementing this new program, which could turn into a statewide movement, according to Christopherson, though it’s too early to say what other Minnesota counties will come on board.
“These are relatively high volume courts, in the metro area in particular, so there is a need for efficiency in those courts which could be greater in other courts,” Christopherson said. “So that could be the reason why certain courts are moving forward with this quicker than others.”
Those charged with offenses that require a court appearance like DWI, theft or disorderly conduct will not be able to use the new program.
If a settlement agreement is unable to be reached with the hearing officer, a hearing before a judge may be requested.