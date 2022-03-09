Youth in grades K-6 can join Scott County 4-H for Discovery Day on 9-11 a.m. Saturday, March 19 at Prior Lake City Hall, 4646 Dakota St. SE, Prior Lake.
Staff and volunteers will lead age-appropriate activities while giving youth ideas on how to explore their interests through 4-H. March's Discovery Day will explore engineering.
Discovery Day is open to 4-H members and non-members. A responsible adult must accompany youth, and there is a $5 fee to help cover the cost of supplies (scholarships available), according to a news release.
Register in advance online at z.umn.edu/ScottDiscoveryDay or call Michelle at 952-492-5379.