Organizations around Scott County plan to hold Thanksgiving meals and other holiday events in the next few weeks. Here's a selection of what's happening:
Tuesday, Nov. 26
Jordan community Thanksgiving service
- Time and place: 7 p.m., 201 Hope Ave., Jordan
Come and celebrate Thanksgiving with your neighbors and friends with a meaningful service full of worship and praise at Hope Lutheran Church. If you are interested in being involved with the service in any way, please contact Pastor Steve Thompson at pastor@hope-jordan.org. We will be serving treats and coffee after the service.
Wednesday, Nov. 27
Thanksgiving Eve service and pie social
- Time and place: 7 p.m., 17741 Fairlawn Ave., Prior Lake
Friendship Church is holding an event for the whole community at its Prior Lake campus. Please join us for a special worship service at 7 p.m. followed by a pie social. Bring your family and friends and join us for this service of Thanksgiving, featuring music, prayer, inspiration and pie. There is no cost to attend.
Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, Nov. 28
St. Michael community Thanksgiving meal
- Time and place: 11 a.m., 16311 Duluth Ave. SE, Prior Lake
St. Michael Catholic Church in Prior Lake is holding a free community meal for those with nowhere to go or no one with whom to share the holiday. The meal will run 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Archangel's Hall at the parking lot entrance.
Shakopee V.F.W. Thanksgiving meal
- Time and place: 11 a.m., 1201 Third Ave. E., Shakopee
The Veterans of Foreign Wars post and Auxiliary will be serving turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, stuffing, vegetables and desserts. This is free for the community and open for everybody. Please join us. In the past, we have had families donate their time to serve food and help with cleanup.
Friday, Dec. 6
Holiday Fest
- Time and place: 6 p.m., downtown Shakopee
The annual Holiday Fest is an open-streets celebration to kick off the holiday season. The event will be held on the closed streets of First Ave East, Holmes Street Ssouth and Lewis Street South from 6 to 8 p.m. Join us for this free event of family fun including the Parade of Lights, tree lighting, a firework show and other holiday activities.
Saturday, Dec. 7
Breakfast with Santa
- Time and place: 8 a.m., 3575 N. Berens Road NW, Prior Lake
River Valley YMCA and the Prior Lake Rotary Club are holding a free community event from 8 a.m. to noon that will include a pancake breakfast, book fair, crafts and games and a visit with Santa. Organizers suggest a minimum donation of $25 to support YMCA youth and family programs.
Registration is required and can be done online at tiny.cc/breakfastwithsanta.
Secret Holiday Shop
- Time and place: 9 a.m., 6000 McColl Drive, Savage
The annual Secret Holiday Shop is an opportunity for kids of all ages to do holiday shopping for their family and friends without their parents; this year is in a new location at City Hall. Volunteers assist children in selecting from a variety of gifts for purchase and then wrap and label them at the end of the shopping experience. Plus Santa will stop by. Gift prices range from 50 cents to $11. Parents can purchase tickets and create a shopping list with their child upon arrival.
JordanDazzle Parade
- Time and place: 6 p.m., downtown Jordan
The Jordan Commercial Club will host the sixth annual JordanDazzle Parade. Everyone is encouraged to incorporate festive lights and decorations in their place of business and/or join this dazzling community event by entering a business/organization/neighborhood parade float.
Float signups cost $25 and are available at jordancommercialclub.org/jordan-dazzle.
Sunday, Dec. 8
Windjammers family concert
- Time and place: 2:30 p.m., 3611 Berens Road NW, Prior Lake
The Windjammers Prior Lake Community Band is holding a free family holiday concert at Shepherd of the Lake Lutheran Church. The players will perform a mix of religious and secular holiday music featuring vocals by Pastor Laila Barr.
Monday, Dec. 9
Christmas Senior Luncheon
- Time and place: Noon, 16306 Main Ave. SE, Prior Lake
The Prior Lake Lions and Veterans of Foreign Wars post will host their Christmas luncheon for seniors. Tickets are $4 and need to be purchased ahead of time at one of these events:
- Burger Nights at the V.F.W. on Mondays, Nov. 25 and Dec. 2, from 5 to 7 p.m.
- Steak night at 5 p.m. at the V.F.W. on Saturday, Nov. 23.
- Club Prior on Dec. 5 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Residents are also asked to bring a non-perishable food item or a unwrapped toy for Toys for Tots. For more information, call Char at 952-447-2024.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Savage Tree Lighting
- Time and place: 5:30 p.m., 6000 McColl Drive, Savage
Savage's annual, free tree-lighting ceremony will take place at City Hall from 5:30 to 6 p.m. with hot cocoa, ornament-making and holiday music from the Glendale Methodist Church adult and children’s choir. The popular Santa Cop Night also returns to the Savage Police Department from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Following the lighting ceremony, kids can deliver a new, unwrapped gift at the Savage Police Department for Toys for Tots. Gift-bearers will be able to meet Santa and Savage Police Chief Rodney Seurer.
Those unable to attend can drop off a donation Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., in the collection box located in the police department lobby through Dec. 13.