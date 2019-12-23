In the past, the Minnesota Christmas Tournament has been good to Scott West wrestling.
This season, they entered the biggest individual wrestling tournament in the state having won two dual meets over ranked opponents and the Lakeville North tournament title.
Even though they didn't have their best performance this past weekend at the Christmas tournament in Rochester, the Panthers still finished in the top half of the standings with two place winners.
"It is the place to be if you want to see the best high school wrestling in the state of Minnesota," Scott West wrestling co-head coach Darren Ripley said. "We have had a pretty good success rate of performance at this tournament over the years with a multitude of top-five team finishes and several more in the top 10."
Ripley continued, "I am pretty certain that you would have to go back quite a few years to find a year where Scott West has had only two MCT place winners. We just have to keep the train moving forward and there will be another big tournament opportunity right around the corner as we will be traveling to Fargo next weekend for the Rumble on the Red Championships."
Scott West ended the Christmas tournament with 71.5 points to finish in 20th place in the 41-team tournament. Simley won the tournament with 232 points to edge Stillwater's 230 points. Shakopee was third with 167 points.
The Panthers' two place winners were Zach Tracy at 106 pounds and Hunter Struffert at 220 pounds.
Tracy went 5-2 in the tournament to finish in fourth place and earn 20.5 points for the Panthers.
Both of Tracy's losses came against New Prague's Koy Buesgens.
Tracy reached the quarterfinals with a technical fall against Cambridge-Isanti's Leo Edblad and a pin against Rochester Mayo's Calder Sheehan.
In the quarterfinals against Buesgens, Tracy led 1-0 heading into the third period. Buesgens tied it on a stall call against Tracy and then won it with a late reversal to win 3-1.
Tracy bounced back to win three straight matches to reach the third-place match against Buesgens. Buesgens would top Tracy 11-0 in that match.
"Zach took a good step forward by getting himself up into a high fourth place finish in a big tournament," Ripley said. "Although his tournament did not probably end the way that he wanted it to, Zach is a tough guy and he will bounce back and be ready to go big again next week when we go to Fargo where he placed seventh last year."
As for Struffert, he earned 19 team points for the Panthers on his way to a sixth place finish at 220 pounds. He finished eighth at last year's tourney.
Struffert opened the tournament with a pin before losing in the second round. He came back with four straight wins in the consolation round before dropping his last two matches to finish in sixth place.
He lost to Luxemburg-Casco's Travis LeGrave by pinfall in the second round but got some revenge against LeGrave in the consolation round to earn a place in the top-eight.
In the consolation match, LeGrave built up a 5-0 first period lead but Struffert came storming back to tie the match at 7-7 and would eventually pin him at 4:41 of the match.
"It was good to see Hunter come back strong after the tough loss on Friday night," Ripley said. "And that was a really good comeback against a pretty good Luxemburg wrestler in LeGrave."