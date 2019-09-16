Chanhassen surrendered just two games in second sets, 12 total in seven positions, in a road Metro West Conference 7-0 win at Bloomington Kennedy Sept. 10.
The Storm’s Lauren Spear won her first singles match in 12 straight games in under an hour, then racing across town to hockey practice.
Sara Thomas and Megan Miller, one of three seniors on varsity, also won 6-0, 6-0 at third doubles for Chanhassen.
Emma Oyen (6-2, 6-1), Sam Von Rentzell (6-1, 6-0) and Alaina Gerding (6-1, 6-1) were victorious at second through fourth singles.
Bella Plath and Ellie Rathbun dominated at second doubles, 6-1, 6-0, while Savannah George and Natasha Gauerke pulled out the first set 7-5 and then scored six straight games to close out the dual.
Chanhassen is 1-1 in the Metro West Conference.
NO. 1 VS NO. 2
The state’s top two runners went feet-for-feet Sept. 14 at the Metro Invite at Round Lake Park in Eden Prairie.
Oliver Paleen of St. Paul Highland Park edged Chanhassen’s Nick Scheller by less than two seconds for the victory. Scheller, a winner in his first meet, ran a time of 16:07.3.
Ben Scheller was the second runner for the Storm with Zach Long out, finishing in 17:13.4 for 21st place.
Other Storm top finishers were Tyr Christianson (18:10.7), Ryan Stratton (18:12.2) and Jack Olson (18:13.4). Chanhassen was seventh of nine teams with a score of 163.
Chaska, with a score of 231, had a third straight top-30 finish from Ethan Leonard, his time of 17:14.2 good for 23rd place.
Chanhassen’s Meghan Pierson ran seventh in the girls varsity race, a time of 19:42. The Storm were seventh of nine teams with 169 points.
Marissa Long clocked in at 21:04.6 followed by a pack of Madeline Hauck (22:08.3), Rachel Gallagher (22:15.6) and Jennifer Pierson (22:27.7).
Eighth grader Gabrielle Bjugan was first across the line for Chaska for the first time, a 43rd-place finish of 22:05.7.
A DRAW ON SENIOR NIGHT
Brian King’s second-half goal with seven minutes left resulted in a draw between Burnsville and Chanhassen Sept. 14.
The Storm, honoring seniors, led 1-0 at halftime on a tally from Aaron Dodge.
Neither team scored in two 5-minute overtime sessions.
Chanhassen (2-5-1) is at Benilde-St. Margaret at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19.
Chanhassen lost a pair of 3-0 matches to Bloomington schools last week.
Scoreless at halftime, Bloomington Kennedy, ready to break through before the break, did so, scoring three times in a 3-0 win at Chanhassen Sept. 12.
The match was delayed 65 minutes due to lightning and heavy rain.
Dylan Sanchez netted a pair of goals with Ricardo Vera Martinez finding the net as well for the Eagles.
SHUTOUT STREAK
Chanhassen recorded its second victory, the first in three tries against Metro West Conference opponents, in a 1-0 home win over Bloomington Kennedy Sept. 12.
Freshman Grace Fogarty tallied the winning goal for the Storm, her second score of the season.
It was the third consecutive shutout for Chanhassen, which started the week by playing 90 minutes of scoreless soccer with Bloomington Jefferson.
The Storm (2-6-1) are at Benilde-St. Margaret on Thursday, Sept. 19.